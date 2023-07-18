I Should Be So Lucky: The Stock Aitken Waterman Musical set to star Kylie Minogue

The casting has been revealed for I Should Be So Lucky: The Stock Aitken Waterman Musical and none other than Kylie Minogue will appear.

Throughout the new musical, loaded with hit factory songs, Kylie is set to digitally appear throughout the show. Her role is a newly created character to bring a new spin to the iconic discography.

I Should Be So Lucky is a whirlwind tour through some of pop royalty’s greatest hits including Kylie, Rick Astley, Jason Donovan and Bananarama.

On her casting in the musical, Kylie shared that Stock Aitken Waterman’s music “inspired a generation (plus my first five albums!).”

‘To have all the SAW hits in this original story will make for a compelling, funny and heartfelt show,” the ‘Padam Padam’ singer also added. “Let’s enjoy the magic all over again!”

The musical is a tribute to legendary production trio Stock Aitken Waterman – Mike Stock, Matt Aitken, and Pete Waterman.

The musical follows a young couple, Ella (Lucie-Mae Sumner) and Nathan (Billy Roberts) as they broach the milestone of marriage.

Though things may not go to plan, there’s still a honeymoon to enjoy!

Between this romantic drama, the musical features 10 Number 1 singles and over 30 songs from the Hit Factory.

The show also stars Kayla Carter, Jamie Chapman, Jemma Churchill, Matthew Croke, Jessica Daley, Gary Davis and Melissa Jacques.

“A truly original and shamelessly enjoyable rollercoaster ride through our hits.”

With classic pop tracks and dazzling dance sequences, I Should Be So Lucky promises a night of irresistible pop classics.

The musical was written and directed by Debbie Isitt and choreographed by Jason Gilkison.

Mike Stock shared his excitement for the forthcoming show: “We have been approached many times over the years to authorise a musical using the songs from the Stock Aitken Waterman catalogue and have always resisted, until now!”

Stock described the show as “a truly original and shamelessly enjoyable rollercoaster ride through our hits.”

Debbie Issit also added that the songs range from “wonderful ballads to real pop anthems to dance floor classics.”

I Should Be So Lucky’s UK tour kickstarts in Manchester in November. The show will then tour all over the UK.

Buy tickets to I Should Be So Lucky: The Stock Aitken Waterman Musical here.