The best UK theatre to see in January 2024

It’s a cold, wet start to 2024 weather-wise so how about some theatre to while the hours away?

Check out our guide for some of the best theatre around this month.

The Unfriend

The Unfriend (Image: Provided)

Steven Moffat’s expertly-constructed comedy farce does a victory lap, with Lee Mack and Sarah Alexander taking over from Reece Shearsmith and Amanda Abbington as a suburban couple who come to regret inviting a holiday acquaintance from hell to stay with them. Frances Barber sinks her teeth into the role of the Trump-supporting widow with relish and Mark Gattis directs the hilarity at a nifty pace.

The Unfriend is at the Wyndham’s Theatre, London, until 9 March. Get tickets here.

Exhibitionists

Exhibitionists (Image: Provided)

The new purpose-built King’s Head Theatre opens its doors with the world premiere of “a dazzling new gay romantic comedy about love, sex, happiness, and freedom”. Written by Shaun McKenna and Andrew Van Sickle, it’s set in the San Francisco art world, where ex-partners collide and comic crises are sparked. Bronagh Lagan directs.

Exhibitionists is at the King’s Head Theatre, London, from 5 January to 10 February. Get tickets here.

Alan Turing – A Musical Biography

Alan Turing – A Musical Biography (Image: Provided)

Joe Bishop plays the titular character in a new musical by Joel Goodman and Jan Osborne, with a book by Joan Greening. Critically lauded at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022, it tells the story of the unsung hero of World War Two who cracked the Enigma machine but was persecuted for his homosexuality. Zara Cooke plays multiple roles under the direction of Jane Miles.

Alan Turing – A Musical Biography is at Riverside Studios, London, from 8 to 27 January. Get tickets here.

Afterglow

Afterglow (Image: Provided)

Following sold-out runs at Southwark Playhouse and Waterloo East Theatre, as well as playing around the globe, S. Asher’s Gelman’s play is back to put some heat into our Januarys. Newly staged and directed by Gelman himself, it centres around a married couple whose open relationship is challenged after a steamy threesome. Peter McPherson, James Nicholson, and Victor Hugo star.

Afterglow is at Southwark Playhouse Borough, London, from 12 January to 10 February. Get tickets here.

Rehab

Rehab (Image: Provided)

If they try to make you go to see Rehab say yes, yes, yes. Billed as “a wildly funny musical about a serious issue” it’s set in a late-90s facility to which jaded singer Kid Pop is sent after a drugs debacle. Checking in to new venue Neon 194 after a 2022 run at the Playground Theatre, it stars Keith Allen and Christian Maynard, plus the awesome vocal talents of Mica Paris.

Rehab is at Neon 194, London, from 12 January to 17 February. Get tickets here.

Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age

Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age (Image: Provided)

The fabulous 58-year-old Alan Cumming is back with a new one-man show. And one man is all you need when that man in question is such a gifted actor, singer, and raconteur. Noting that he’s constantly being told that he’s both childlike and a silver fox, Alan will be tackling mixed messages about aging as he delves into the Cabaret songbook alongside contemporary tunes and a paean against plastic surgery.

Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age is at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London, on 15 and 16 January, Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, on 18 January and SEC Armadillo, Glasgow, on 20 January. Get tickets here.