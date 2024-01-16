The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge thanks ‘evil gays’ in Emmys acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge channeled Tanya, her character from TV show The White Lotus on stage at the Emmys last night.

The actress won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the LA awards ceremony last night for her role in the HBO show.

Taking to the stage to accept her award, the star referenced an iconic line of dialogue from the show.

“I wanna thank all the evil gays!” she said, recalling the line “these gays – they’re trying to murder me!”

#TheWhiteLotus star Jennifer Coolidge thanks "all the evil gays" during her acceptance speech for winning Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/nxTPEHUBCJ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

Billionaire Tanya utters the unforgettable statement upon realising mafia-connected gay characters Quentin, Hugo, Didier and Tommaso are plotting against her in the season finale of The White Lotus season two.

Elsewhere, the 62-year-old thanked The White Lotus creator Mike White, who is a member of the LGBTQ community.

“He says I’m definitely dead, so I’m going along with it,” she said of the director.

The White Lotus season three, which will be set in Thailand, will not premiere until at least 2025, HBO’s Casey Boys has publicly stated.

White told EW the season will be “longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing… I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

On the subject of having actors return to the show in the future, White said: “If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season.”