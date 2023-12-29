The 10 most popular Attitude YouTube videos of 2023

We were lucky enough to sit down and interview some amazing people in 2023 and many of them made their way onto YouTube.

It is no surprise that there is a heavy offer of Heartstopper interviews on the list with four of the top ten slots. The list also includes Hollywood lovelies Cate Blanchett, Hunter Schafer, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling. Also, the list wouldn’t be complete without a couple of drag queens and it was Willam and Danny Beard’s interviews that made the cut.

10 – Heartstopper‘s Kizzy Edgell and Corinna Brown on their favourite scenes and on-set accidents

Our first YouTube entry is with Heartstopper‘s Kizzy Edgell and Corinna Brown discussed which moments from season two were particularly emotional for them to film as well as hinted at what on-set mishaps occurred. The two star as Darcy Olsson and Tara Jones respectively. The actors also shared what it means to provide LGBTQ representation on screen and their interactions with fans.

9 – Drag Race UK‘s Danny Beard on her spat with Veronica Green: ‘She can write her opinion’

Launching Attitude’s Tea Time series on YouTube for 2024, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series four winner, Danny Beard, joined Ella Vaday to discuss the first episode of series five. The pair discussed their favourites from the new cast, THAT wig slip, and Danny’s recent ‘beef’ with Drag Race UK alum, Veronica Green.

8 – Alice Oseman knows exactly how Heartstopper will end and teases future TV seasons

Without a doubt, Alice Oseman deserved the title Person of the Year in this year’s Attitude 101 list of LGBTQ trailblazers. The Heartstopper creator has gifted the world with a remarkable and uplifting series about the LGBTQ community. In an exclusive interview, Oseman shared with Attitude what it’s like to be behind one of the biggest LGBTQ sensations and that they know exactly how it will end.

7 – Drag Race‘s Willam roasts British drag queens, RuPaul, and her last shag

Willam joins Drag Race UK‘s Crystal for a special edition of Tea Time with Attitude where she roasted a series of topics and people while on the tour of Murray & Peter’s Haters Roast. Roasts included the Tennessee drag ban, her back-breaking shag (literally), her fellow queens, and even RuPaul – no one is safe!

6 – Barbie star Margot Robbie responds to fan theories that Ken is gay

Barbie‘s lead stars, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling discussed the idea of Ken being gay. The pair also discussed sexual orientation in Barbie Land and the film’s approach to LGBTQ representation.

5 – Sarah Michelle Gellar on being a gay icon: “It gets me up in the morning”

Attitude sent Ola Awosika to meet Wolf Pack Executive Producer, star, and bona fide gay icon, Sarah Michelle Gellar, to speak on the similarities between a pack and a chosen family, why the supernatural genre is the perfect place for authentic storytelling, and Sarah’s relationship with the LGBTQ community.

4 – Heartstopper‘s Tobie Donovan shares what scene he was ‘not ready’ for Bradley Riches to cry in

In their YouTube interview, Heartstopper stars Tobie Donovan and Bradley Riches shared what scenes they got most emotional in. The actors also talked about bringing asexual representation to the screen and filming in Paris.

3 – Hunger Games‘ Hunter Schafer on if Panem’s LGBT-friendly: “It’s giving something similar to America”

Hunter Schafer and Tom Blyth, stars of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, discuss what the Hunger Games world might be like for LGBTQ people. The Euphoria star also shared who would be best suited to compete in the Hunger Games.

2 – Cate Blanchett on Tár and lesbian icon status: ‘I don’t know what it means – but I’ll take it!’

Oscar-winner Cate and her Tár co-star Nina Hoss spoke about LGBTQ stereotypes and their new film sparking ‘GayToo’ conversations.

1 – Heartstopper‘s Nima Taleghani & Fisayo Akinade on being the cast’s ‘strict’ and ‘fun’ uncles

Our most popular YouTube video this year was with everyone’s favourite TV teachers, Heartstopper‘s Nima Taleghani and Fisayo Akinade. The pair discussed how they’ve become the ‘strict’ and ‘fun’ uncles to the young cast of the series. The actors, who play Mr Farouk and Mr Ajayi respectively, also discussed the real-life teachers who inspired their characters.

Check out more on the Attitude YouTube account now