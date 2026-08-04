Tate McRae responds to MAGA supporter claims: ‘It’s pretty obvious what kind of person I am’

Tate McRae has broken her silence on claims that she supports Donald Trump‘s MAGA movement.

The Canadian singer was asked about the speculation in a new interview with Variety, where she explained why she has avoided responding publicly despite months of discussion across social media.

Instead of issuing statements about her politics, McRae said she would rather point people towards the organisations she works with and the atmosphere she tries to create for fans at her live shows.

What did Tate McRae say about the MAGA rumours?

“I like to say my piece through organizations I support and the environment that I have on tour, I think it’s pretty obvious what kind of person I am and the things I support. And I hope that my fans can see that through the things that I’m putting my energy towards.”

Questions over McRae’s political views have circulated since last year, fuelled by two separate developments. The first was her chart-topping collaboration with Morgan Wallen on the single ‘What I Want’.

Wallen remains one of country music’s biggest stars but has repeatedly faced controversy, including criticism over his use of a racial slur in 2021. McRae previously defended the collaboration, saying she accepted it because she liked the song and had grown up around country music.

Why have McRae’s politics been questioned?

The conversation intensified again this year after McRae was linked romantically to NHL player Jack Hughes. Hughes drew criticism following Team USA’s visit to the White House after the Winter Olympics, where footage of him laughing during a phone call with president Trump circulated online.

Although McRae declined to define her politics in the interview, she pointed to the organisations she has supported through her work. During her Miss Possessive Tour, sales of a ‘Little Miss Possessive’ hoodie helped raise money for LGBTQ+ suicide prevention charity The Trevor Project and the Global Fund for Women, which supports women’s rights organisations around the world.

McRae’s interview comes as she prepares to be honoured with the Triple Threat Award at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles.