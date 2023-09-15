Sugababes drop new single ‘When the Rain Comes’ to mark sold out O2 Arena show

Sugababes have released a new song called ‘When the Rain Comes’ to celebrate their sold out show at London’s O2 Arena tonight.

The track was written with George Moore (Stormzy, Nao, Yebba). Moore also produced it with the group’s live band, and Iain James (Little Mix, Anne-Marie).

It is their first single to be released before their new album in 2024.

The band is comprised of original members Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhán Donaghy. The girls reunited as a trio in 2012.

‘The song ‘When the Rain Comes’ arrives almost exactly 10 years after the release of the girls’ critically acclaimed single ‘Flatline’.

“There was no better way to mark this moment in our journey” – Sugababes

In a statement, Keisha, Mutya, and Siobhan said: “We loved being back in the studio and writing this song this summer. It feels like the perfect song to release to coincide with our biggest headline show to date.”



“This song is a celebration of the people in our lives who stand by us and lift us up through the good and bad times,” the statement continues.

Siobhán Donaghy, Mutya Buena, and Keisha Buchanan (Image: Petros)

“The three of us have been that for each other over the years. And we felt there was no better way to mark this moment in our journey than with this song.”

Sugababes formed in 1998, and in their first era scored hits such as ‘Overload’ and ‘Run For Cover’.

‘When the Rain Comes’ is streaming now.