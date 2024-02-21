Student Pride 2024: Our guide on what to expect from the weekend’s festivities

Student Pride returns to London on 23-25 February 2024 to bring together 2,000+ attendees for a whole weekend of parties, panels, an LGBTQ+ careers fair, and so much more.

This weekend, the UK’s largest LGBTQ+ student event returns to London. National Student Pride will be serving up a whole weekend of celebration, activism, panel discussions, and an LGBTQ+ careers fair and community marketplace.

National Student Pride is the UK’s largest LGBTQ+ student event, made for students, run by students. So what can you expect at Student Pride 2024? Read on to find out!

Friday night Launch Party

On Friday night (23 February), the Launch Party will be hosted by Drag Race UK’s Crystal and author Juno Dawson, and will also include the National Student Pride Awards to spotlight outstanding LGBTQ+ students from across the country.

Friday night will see the fabulous launch party (Image: Provided)

Expect celebrations and performances throughout the night, as well as a free drink on entry and Greek street food – yes, recognising the achievements of the queer community is hungry work!

Then, the party continues at G-A-Y Heaven – your wristband gets you queue jump, free entry and £3 drinks all weekend!

Saturday daytime event

Are you interested in how politics is impacting queer students? Head over to the main stage for the Queer Question Time panel, where politicians from each major UK party will be answering your questions, chaired by LBC’s Natasha Devon.

Later in the day, check out the Researching the Rainbow panel, which is platforming LGBTQ+ academics and research.

Attitude will be hosting the LGBTQ+ TV and Film panel, with Russell T Davies, Nathaniel Curtis, and babirye bukilwa. This will explore queer representation and the issues impacting the industry right now.

Russell T. Davies will be hosting the LGBTQ+ TV and Film panel (Image: Provided)

If you’re a student or recent graduate thinking about your career, visit the UK’s largest LGBTQ+ career’s fair. Once you’ve collected your freebies and some inspiration for your next career move, there is plenty more to explore! From therapy puppies to a funfair, a craft zone to a pub quiz, National Student Pride is the event with surprises around every corner.

If you’re in the mood to browse a range of independent LGBTQ+ creatives, buy from small businesses and network with charities at the forefront of crucial work in the community, then take a visit to the Community Marketplace.

The music stage is returning, platforming up-and-coming queer musicians with a surprise act performing on the main stage – you don’t want to miss them!

Joe Lycett is one of the event’s headline interviews (Image: Provided)

Joining National Student Pride for the headline interview is comedian and TV Presenter Joe Lycett, interviewed by friend and comedian Suzi Ruffell. And for the finale of the daytime festival? Cara Melle and Tomara Thomas will be taking the stage to go head to head in an epic lip sync battle.

Saturday night ultimate afterparty and Sunday Bottomless Burlesque Brunch

After a day of important debate, iconic performances, and queer conversation, it is time to continue the celebration. You’ll find RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16’s Megami at the Saturday ultimate afterparty as National Student Pride takes over G-A-Y Heaven. Again, Queue Jump, free entry and £3 drinks are all available with your weekend ticket.

If tha’s not enough, to close the festival, National Student Pride is returning with its famous Bottomless Burlesque Brunch on Sunday. What better way to end the weekend in style than with food, drinks and show-stopping performances?

Free daytime tickets, £10 weekend wristbands and Sunday Drag Brunch bolt-on tickets are available by clicking here.