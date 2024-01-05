Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 6 best b-sides, remixes, and hidden gems

‘Down With Love’ – B-side

A classic case of “should have been a single in its own right”, Down With Love is exemplary Ellis-Bextor: a dancey bop fuelled with attitude and melodrama as our chantreuse wrestles with the intense uncertainty of falling in love.

‘Get Over You / Lady (Hear Me Tonight)’ – live

Ellis-Bextor became a household staple during the pandemic bringing a little joy to the masses through her ‘Kitchen Discos’ where she covered some of her favourite songs. Here, she brilliantly blends her own sassy break-up track with Modjo’s French house classic. The audience’s sing-back of the reprising “aye-aye-aye-aye” is a reminder of just what an engaging and adored live performer she is.

‘Everything Falls Into Place’ – Album track

Often, the underdogs of pop aren’t recognised because their music is ahead of the curve. This album track is a perfect example of an artist foreseeing future trends – a slice of minimalist electropop that still feels relevant twenty years later.

‘Not Giving Up On Love – Glenn Morrison Remix’

Ellis-Bextor teamed up with Armin Van Buuren to produce (in this writer’s opinion) an underrated hit about refusing to end a turbulent relationship. This remix brings a dancier edge to what was already a defiant and powerful track.

‘Here Comes The Rapture’ – Album track

Recorded during Ellis-Bextor’s critically acclaimed folk era, the singer established herself as a more serious musician. Here, the epic-sounding ballad is at once beautiful and dramatic.

‘Murder On The Dance Floor – (Orchestral Disco Version)’

As playful as the pop-star behind it, this rendition from Ellis-Bextor’s orchestral album features a full string accompaniment and a cheeky pair of castanets – a plucky and peppy spin on a pop classic.