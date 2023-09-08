Soft Cell release new single and ‘Nostalgia Machine’ remix EP

Soft Cell have dropped a new single and remix EP of ‘Nostalgia Machine‘ today (Friday 8 September 2023).

The track comes from their new remix EP Nostalgia Machine, also out today via BMG.

Nostalgia Machine features new mixes by Hifi Sean and Wally Funk.

80s icons Soft Cell also have their Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret super deluxe boxset coming out on 20 October.

The band – comprised of singer and frontman Marc Almond and producer/instrumentalist Dave Ball previously hit the top 10 with long player Happiness Not Included in 2022. Two expanded versions of the album – Happiness Now Extended and Happiness Now Completed – are also out now.

Soft Cell are set to play Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester alongside the likes of ‘Padam Padam’ singer Kylie Minogue on 16 September.



This date continues their biggest run of live shows since 2002, with the most recent one happening at a sold out 10,000 capacity at Heritage Live at Audley End in Essex last month.

Soft Cell will also play Dark Waves Festival in California on 18 November, and The 80s Cruise, Departing from Florida in US on 29 February 2024.