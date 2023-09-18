Slaycation: Drag Race bosses confirm new winter series featuring six international queens

World Of Wonder and Crave, who are behind the Drag Race franchise have teased a brand-new series with six of fans’ favourite queens taking part from across the globe.

Announced last week, Slaycation will be coming this winer, and feature the Drag Race stars on holiday together in Canada.

The unscripted TV show will then see the six queens dazzle the locals with an incredible drag performance.

In a post shared by Canada’s Drag Race and network Crave Canada, the accounts revealed what fans can expect from the upcoming spin-off.

“Winter is coming…❄ @cravecanada, @blueantmedia and @worldofwonder present #Slaycation, a six-part unscripted series featuring six fabulous queens from across the international Drag Race franchise as they vacation together at a Canadian winter cabin.

“Get ready for a new original series full of drama, fun, twists, and plenty of shenanigans in this winter wonderland. Stay tuned for more details!”

World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato confirmed some exciting “twists” will be in store too in a joint statement.

“In Slaycation, the queens get to let their hair down and truly relax as themselves while enjoying some fierce and frosty winter shenanigans.

“Of course there’s always a twist – or even a twist on a twist – but you will see these artists as you have never seen them before.”

They went on: “We are excited to launch this World of Wonder format with our wonderful partners… and to bring this super fun show to audiences on Crave and WOW Presents Plus around the world.”

Laura Michalchyshyn, the Chief Creative Officer at Blue Ant Media, added: “Staycation is going to bring Drag Race fans on a fabulous queens vacation with the perfect blend of drama and fun the audience will love.”

It’s yet to be announced which six international queens will be taking part, but several shared their excitement in the comments.

Canada’s Drag Race season one’s Boa wrote: “This sounds like a nightmare!! SIGN ME UP!!” with Drag Race UK’s Blu Hydrangea adding: “Ridiculously camp!”

We can’t wait for this one.