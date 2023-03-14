Janelle Monáe on the rise of anti-LGBTQ+ hate

In a recent interview, Janelle Monáe shared their thoughts on the rise of anti-trans and non-binary hate.

With mounting legislation encroaching on LGBTQ+ rights, Janelle shared her thoughts as an openly queer and non-binary artist using she/her and they/them pronouns.

In an interview with EBONY magazine, Janelle outlined that the world’s first response to queer, trans, and non-binary people is to question them.

As a non-binary queen who shows up authentically, our March Cover Star @JanelleMonae, gives a voice to the voiceless through their art form. To them "freedom is a frequency"—one that we are in tune with.



Access our March Cover Experience at #EBONYMag https://t.co/w5IAstdNkg pic.twitter.com/PSVV79uRtm — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONY) March 8, 2023

They condemned this act of questioning “its existence or if it’s real, because [people have] been taught heteronormative ways of living.”

“Traditional gender roles are what we see mostly in the media,” Janelle added.

They also note recent laws are deliberately removing the ability to have conversations about slavery and LGBTQIA+ communities.

She then continued that the “literal erasure of our existence is continuing to happen.”

The Glass Onion star also highlighted the attempt to ban Black and LGBTQ+ education is a targeted act.

However, she added they try not to “allow that part of the world” to make them cold and closed off. “I have to actively give myself mantras and call my therapist about it, and talk to people in my community.”

Janelle went on to discuss her identity: “I don’t think there’s anything new about Black folks identifying as non-binary.”

“I think that maybe the language has shifted. But we can see throughout history who was living their lives a freeassmuthaf*ckas and who did not conform to gender norms.”

Janelle also added that education is paramount in ensuring the next generation is not ignorant from lack of knowledge.

They then noted that it’s not their responsibility to educate those who are “trying to erase non-binary or trans folks.”

Pledging to fight back Janelle said: “I will continue to stand with non-binary and trans folks in my community.”