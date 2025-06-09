Reverend Richard Coles on sweet story behind Borderline National Trinket tour name

Reverend Richard Coles has shared the story behind the name of his latest tour, revealing it came from his late husband, David Coles.

David died in 2019, with Richard sharing publicly in 2023 that he died from alcoholic liver disease.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing star Richard is currently touring the UK with his Borderline National Trinket show.

“My late husband overheard someone describe me as a national treasure…”

In a new interview with Attitude, the former star of The Communards said the title was “conferred on me by my late husband who overheard someone describe me as a national treasure. He thought that needed an urgent downgrade!”

Reverend Richard Coles: Borderline National Trinket – remaining dates



June 2025

13 June 2025 – St Albans – The Alban Arena

24 June 2025 – Manchester – Opera House

29 June 2025 – Leeds – Grand Theatre



July 2025

1 July 2025 – Cardiff – New Theatre

2 July 2025 – Birmingham – The Alexandra

6 July 2025 – Glasgow – Kings Theatre

7 July 2025 – Edinburgh – Assembly Rooms

8 July 2025 – York – Opera House

11 July 2025 – Bournemouth – The Pavilion

14 July 2025 – Oxford – New Theatre

17 July 2025 – Tunbridge Wells – Assembly Hall

The show runs into July 2025, visiting cities like Cardiff, Oxford and Edinburgh.

Speaking to Attitude, the star also discussed his upcoming novel A Death on Location: “It’s the fifth in the Canon Clement Mystery series. With a series set in a small village there’s a logistical problem which is you soon run out of people to kill, so to rustle up fresh meat the circus has come to town in the form of a film crew shooting a period drama at the big house.

Richard on stage for the tour (Image: NMP Live Ltd 37)

“By the end of the shoot the cast is lighter by one person and Canon Clement and DS Vanloo have another mystery to solve.”

Richard has previously said of the show: “I hope to be able to bring the confused ramblings of an aging starlet to audiences across the UK, and swapping creepy crawlies for candid conversation.”

Our full interview with Richard will appear in the upcoming issue of Attitude, out 4 July 2025.