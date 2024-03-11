Remembrance Monday to get world premiere at Seven Dials Playhouse

Remembrance Monday, a new play from the man behind Self Tape, is set to get its World Premiere in London this April.

Written by Michael Batten the play is set to open at the Seven Dials Playhouse on 23 April. A two-hander, it will star Nick Hayes and Matthew Stathers.

A synopsis for the show reads: “Husbands, Julius and Connor have it all; the apartment, the careers… All that’s missing is the cliché dog. But when flickering moments and distorted memories trap Julius in the replay of a singular Monday night, reality bends, leading them both into the haunting grip of some terrifying truths.”

(Images: Danny Kaan)

Michael Batten’s self-penned solo show Self Tape, in which he also starred, had a sold-out run at the King’s Head Theatre. It also earned an OFFIE (Off West End Theatre Awards) nomination in 2023 for the Plays: Solo Performance category.

Actor Nick Hayes was most recently Ralph in Groundhog Day at The Old Vic. Other credits include Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Footloose, Saturday Night Fever, and Legally Blonde. He has also been seen in Hollyoaks: In The City, Doctors, and the multi-award-winning short film The Definition of Lonely.

Matthew Stathers has starred in The Bodyguard, as well as Hullraisers, Meet The Richardsons, Coronation Street, and Holby City. He has also been seen in Hi-Lo Joe, Young, High & Dead, and Knuckledust.

Nick Hayes (Image: Provided) Matthew Staters (Image: Provided) (Image: Danny Kaan)

Alan Souza will direct Remembrance Monday. The set will be designed by Andrew Exeter with Neill Brinkworth providing the lighting design. Sarah Weltman will manage sound design while Dianté Lodge will act as Movement Director. Pearson Casting CDG cast the play which is produced by M. Green Productions in association with the Seven Dials Playhouse.

Performances of Remembrance Monday will start at the Seven Dials Playhouse on the 23 April and run until 1 June.