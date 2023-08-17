Red, White & Royal Blue: Uma Thurman makes a powerful statement in exclusive clip

Red, White & Royal Blue was released on Prime Video last Friday (11 August) and has gone down well with audiences.

There are many scenes in the gay rom-com that centres on the frenemies-turned-lovers story between a fictional son of a US president and a British Prince that have resonated with the LGBTQ community.

Among those is the sweet and intimate scene shared between US President Ellen Claremont, (Uma Thurman), and her son, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), who falls in love with Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).

In the scene, shared exclusively in the UK with Attitude, Alex has come out as bisexual to his mum, who rushes to provide pizza, drinks, and a warm embrace.

“You know the ‘b’ in LGBTQ is not a silent letter” – Uma Thurman in Red, White & Royal Blue

In our opinion, she deserves to be up for best on-screen mum in a coming-out scene alongside Jennifer Garner (Love, Simon) and Olivia Colman (Heartstopper)

“You know the ‘b’ in LGBTQ is not a silent letter,” President Claremont quietly affirms to her son as they cuddle on the sofa of the Oval Office.

It’s a powerful statement that reminds everyone about the importance of representation, specifically bi-visibility.

President Claremont then gives her son some advice of the emotional kind, “you need to figure out if you feel forever about him before you take this any further.”

But she also offers some practical advice for men who have sex with men (MSM).

“I just wanna make sure you know you need to wear a condom if you’re having anal intercourse. And we can talk about getting you on Truvada [PrEP] and if you’re bottoming then you need the HPV vaccine.”

It’s understandably a little awkward for Alex (to say the least) and we can certainly empathise!

But it’s an absolutely gorgeous scene between a queer child and their parent and we have to celebrate that as well as the film’s commitment to portraying queer relationships and sex authentically.

Red, White and Royal Blue is streaming on Prime Video now.