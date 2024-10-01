Rebecca More on Slag Wars season 2: ‘Sophie would be so proud’

The boundary-pushing queer reality show Slag Wars is back for a second series, promising to be “super funny, super entertaining, and super sex positive”.

Hosted by two-time Attitude cover star Matthew Camp, adult entertainer Rebecca More and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula star Fantasia Royale Gaga, the show has gained a devoted following thanks to its unfiltered mix of adult performers, burlesque artists, and exotic dancers.

The show, brainchild of More and Sophie Anderson – known collectively as the Cock Destroyers – first premiered in 2020.

In this exclusive interview, More dishes on what viewers can expect from the new season, as well as what former partner-in-crime the late Sophie Anderson would have thought of it.

What can you tell us about the new series of Slag Wars?

“Slag Wars is a very sex-positive queer show” (Image: OUTflix)

Slag Wars is a very sex-positive queer show, hosted by myself along with Matt Camp and Fantasia. We have an amazing, exciting, fun group of eight contestants, who we call “slags”. It’s very tongue-in-cheek, but also carries a very serious message about the industry and what it’s like to be a queer sex worker.

How is this series different from the first?

The most obvious difference is that Sophie isn’t presenting with me this time. We’ve also introduced a point system rather than eliminations. I’d say overall it’s quite similar to series one, but different and upgraded. With each season we do, it’s just going to get better and better.

Why were there no eliminations this season?

We were originally going to have two teams – Sophie’s team, Rebecca’s team. I had my slags and Sophie had her four slags. She’d already seen them and it was going to be great. But her team were expecting her [to be there] so it was a bit of an energy shift that she wouldn’t be coming, so we decided it was best that nobody went home. We implemented a points system to take away that element of disappointment, especially for the contestants. It felt like it was the right thing to do, given the circumstances.

What do you think Sophie would have thought of the new series?

I think Sophie would be so proud of all the slags. She would have loved to have been there, screaming, laughing, giggling at all these slags. There would’ve been some really fun moments. She’s super missed, and I know she would have wanted Slag Wars to continue. It was a big part of her personality; she was a real champion for positivity.

Can you tell us about the contestants?

“They’re such fun and so talented” (Image: OUTflix)

They really made this series. They’re such fun and so talented. I think what’s clear is that there’s so much more to each of these individuals than people might assume when they think of sex workers. There’s a lot to each of these slags, and I’m very excited for everybody to watch them.

How does the show platform sex workers and adult performers?

I think it’s the best show for respecting and taking care of sex workers, particularly queer sex workers. It uplifts, supports, and loves. We’re revealing more of the human side, showing that sex workers are people with real feelings and emotions. It’s getting rid of that shame element and making it more light-hearted, while still being educational.

What were some of your highlights from filming?

“I will always champion for Slag Wars to continue” (Image: OUTflix)

Reuniting with the production team again was fantastic. I hadn’t seen them since Slag Wars one. Seeing Matt Camp again after such a long time was special, and that moment was captured on camera. Working with Fantasia was incredible – I love her. We’re like a big family, and it’s such a great company to work for.

Can we expect a third series?

I will always champion for Slag Wars to continue. It’s about raising up sex workers in a safe environment where they can showcase their talents. I really think Slag Wars 3 has got to happen!

How would you sell Slag Wars in one line?

It’s a super funny, super entertaining, super sex-positive queer show. You’ve got to watch it – there’ll be twists, turns, laughs, belly aches, and tears!

Slag Wars series 2 is streaming now exclusively on OUTflix.