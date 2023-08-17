Prime Video drops first look image of new queer comedy-thriller series Dead Hot

Prime Video has released the first image from its upcoming queer comedy-thriller series Dead Hot.

Released on Thursday (17 August) the first image shows Vivian Oparah and Bilal Hasna as their characters Jess and Elliot

The six-part series, created by Charlotte Cohen, will also star Penelope Wilton and Peter Serafinowicz.

The compelling and twisty character-driven thriller, which will explore family, class, love, trauma, and identity, is due for release in 2024.

“This story is a thrilling roller-coaster ride with a lot of funny, crazy, twists and turns”

A synopsis reads: “Set in present-day Liverpool, twenty-somethings Elliot and Jess are best friends united by a bond of grief at losing Peter—the first and only love of Elliot and Jess’ twin brother.

“It’s been five years since Peter went missing in mysterious circumstances, and still reeling from the trauma, the best friends spiral into a hedonistic lifestyle, partying to numb their grief while clinging to a small hope that they will one day find out what happened.

“When Elliot meets Will, he starts to think he can put the past behind him. But when Elliot learns Will has his own dark secrets, just as Jess is contacted by somebody claiming to be her brother, it sets into motion a determination for the pair to find out if Elliot’s romantically cursed—or being targeted.”

Vivian Oparah and Bilal Hasna as their characters Jess and Elliot in Dead Hot (Image: Prime Video)

Commenting on Thursday’s announcement Bilal Hasna described Dead Hot as “a page-turner.”

He added: “I can’t wait for the world to see the wonderful, wacky world we’ve created, and to go on a journey full of adventure and heartfelt friendship in equal measure.”

Vivian Oparah also added: “I’m beyond excited to be bringing this zany world to life with such a talented creative team.

“This story is a thrilling roller-coaster ride with a lot of funny, crazy, twists and turns that’s driven by something we can all identify with—family, both blood and chosen. I’m looking forward to everyone joining Jess and Elliot on the ride!”

Dead Hot is produced by Quay Street productions with Nichola Shindler serving as executive producer. Sam Arbor as well as David Sant have directed.

Dead Hot will launch exclusively on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland in 2024