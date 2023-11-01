Preview: The best UK theatre to see in November 2023

Winter is here. While we enjoy wrapping up warm as we go out and about we also enjoy escaping the cold. Thankfully, there’s plenty of great theatre to help with that.

Check out our recommendations!

I Should Be So Lucky: The Stock Aitken Waterman Musical

I Should Be So Lucky: The Musical (Image: Provided)

In our imagination, there is no hesitation about wanting to see this musical based around the awesome SAW catalogue. It also comes with the Kylie Minogue seal of approval as she promises “a compelling, funny and heartfelt show”. The plot, which has something to do with a thwarted wedding, sounds Mamma Mia! adjacent but who cares when it features 25 Hit Factory tunes?

I Should Be So Lucky: The Stock Aitken Waterman musical is touring the UK from 2 November. Get tickets here.

The Interview

Yolanda Kettle as Diana in The Interview (Image: Michael Wharley)

The interview in question is a legendary one: The sit-down between Martin Bashir and Diana, Princess of Wales, in November 1995. Hundreds of millions watched it but it’s since been revealed that it came about by devious means. Jonathan Maitland’s play, receiving its world premiere at the Park Theatre, probes the story, with Tibu Fortes as Bashir and Yolanda Kettle as Diana.

The Interview is at the Park Theatre, London, until 25 November. Get tickets here.

Feeling Afraid as If Something Terrible is Going to Happen

Feeling Afraid as If Something Terrible is Going to Happen (Image: Provided)

Rave-reviewed at the Edinburgh Fringe last year, Marcelo Dos Santos’s one-man show comes to the capital with the always-great Samuel Barnett in the lead. In what’s billed as “a laugh-out-loud exploration of intimacy, anxiety and ego”, he plays a stand-up comedian who meets Mr. Right after a long time as Mr. Happily Single. Trouble is, he has a knack for self-sabotage and is torn between true love and killer punchlines.

Feeling Afraid as If Something Terrible is Going to Happen is at the Bush Theatre, London, from 10 November to 23 December. Get tickets here.

Hamilton

The cast of Hamilton (Image: Danny Kaan)

Theatregoers outside of London can be in the room where it happens as the almighty Hamilton enjoys a residency in Manchester ahead of 2024 tour dates. And Lin-Manuel Miranda’s retelling of American founding father Alexander Hamilton’s story is a must-see if ever there was one. A clever fusion of hip-hop, R&B, as well as good old-fashioned showtunes, it’s electrifying stuff.

Hamilton is at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, from 11 November to 24 February. Get tickets here.

Macbeth

Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma in Macbeth (Image: Oliver Rosser)

The poster imagery features Ralph Fiennes in combat gear, which suggests a non-traditional take on the Shakespeare classic. One of our finest actors, he’s bound to bring something thrillingly new to this most iconic of plays and he’s also joined by the exceptional Indira Varma as his Lady. Simon Goodwin directs a production that is being staged in custom-built spaces, starting with Liverpool this side of Christmas ahead of Edinburgh and London next year.

Macbeth is at The Depot, Liverpool, from 18 November to 16 December. Get tickets here.