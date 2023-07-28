Polly Pocket movie directed by Lena Dunham and starring Lily Collins in works from Mattel

Polly Pocket is being made into a movie starring Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins and directed by Girls creator Lena Dunham.



The film will be produced by Mattel – the toy manufacturing and entertainment company that this month scored a hit film with the Margot Robbie-starring Barbie.



News of the Polly Pocket film was broken this week by Variety.

“It’s been an incredible collaboration” – Polly Pocket producer Robbie Brenner

Speaking to the outlet, Barbie producer Robbie Brenner, who is running all developing Mattel projects said: “First of all, they [Lena and Lily] are two of my favourite ladies ever.

“It’s been an amazing collaboration. Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She’s incredible. Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial. It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it. Hopefully, we’ll be making that at some point in the future.”

Mattel has several toy-inspired movies in the works, such as films based on Barney and Thomas the Tank Engine.



Brenner furthermore added of an upcoming Hot Wheels movie from Mattel: “Look at any [director] J.J. Abrams movie. All of his movies have an incredible story and incredible characters. That was something that was important to him — to make a movie that’s not just going to be fun and exciting, but that has real emotion and real stakes to it.”

Polly Pocket was founded and designed by Chris Wiggs in 1983. The brand was licensed by Bluebird Toys from 1989 until its acquisition by Mattel in 1998.



The Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie had grossed $495.7 million worldwide at the time of writing.