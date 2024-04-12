Perrie releases poptastic debut single ‘Forget About Us’

The eagerly anticipated debut single from Perrie, ‘Forget About Us’, has been released and it’s a banger!

Perrie is the penultimate member of Little Mix to release solo music since the group disbanded in 2022. Perrie first gave us a real indication music was coming when she posted it was “pending” in January. She then confirmed in March that ‘Forget About Us’ would be arriving today (Friday 12 April)

The instant pop banger starts with the declaration: “I don’t want you ever to forget about us.” Perrie then sings to a former lover who she’s heard has moved on (as has she). “You blew up and I’m proud of you,” she continues.

Recalling the former couple’s origins she then sings, “I don’t want you ever to forget about us / In the front seat listening to songs that made you think about me / Bonfire smoke on your hoodie that I stole from your flat / No I never gave it back / But I don’t want you ever to forget about us.”

“Perrie. is unleashed serving soaring and crystal clear vocals”

From here an infectious beat kicks in as Perrie sings about having “found more love since you for sure” and not wanting to go back to where they were before. Everything builds into a lively and vocally powerful chorus, no longer as quiet and restrained as it was earlier. Here Perrie is unleashed serving soaring and crystal-clear vocals.

The bouncy pop tune, perfect for the summer, offers a mature take on relationships. With its country hints, it looks at the ‘what ifs’ in life, recognising that while things with one person may not have worked out perfectly, our histories with people help shape us. And both parties have grown and moved on to happy ever afters, so there’s much to celebrate while they “Think about the life we never had.”

The song was written by Ed Sheeran and comes from Perrie’s upcoming debut solo album. She has told NME about the “eclectic” album that it includes “Motowny” tracks, “guitar-led ballads,” and “Mariah Carey vibes.”

‘Forget About Us’ is streaming now.