Pentatonix star Scott Hoying announces he’s having a baby with his husband Mark via surrogacy

Pentatonix star Scott Hoying has shared that he and his husband, Mark Hoying, are expecting their first baby through surrogacy.

Scott and Mark, who tied the knot in July 2023, have previously spoken about their excitement to start a family together.

The 34-year-old Grammy Award winner revealed the exciting update during Tuesday night’s (14 October) episode of Dancing With The Stars in the US, where the A cappella frontman is competing against the likes of Robert Irwin.

“We’re gonna be dads” – Scott Hoying announcing he and husband Mark are expecting their first child through surrogacy

“We’re having a baby,” Mark shared during the show, with Scott smiling beside him. “Our surrogate is pregnant!”

“We’re gonna be dads,” Scott added.

Dancing With the Stars’ official Instagram page also broke the news to commemorate the touching moment: “Scott and Rylee’s Foxtrot featuring his husband Mark ended with a beautiful surprise! Can’t wait to see you be the most amazing fathers.”

Following the announcement, the Pentatonix star performed a heartfelt foxtrot to his original song ‘Parallel’, a piece inspired by his love story with Mark.

Prior to his appearance on the show, they first revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a video of the moment they learned of the big update.

Scott revealed at the end of 2024 the couple were close to finding a surrogate

The emotional video, captioned “We’re having a baby,” showed the married couple tearing up and embracing in disbelief. “I am gagged,” said Mark, and “Finally,” added Scott.

Scott revealed at the end of 2024 that they were close to finding a surrogate and aiming to welcome their first child in 2025.

Dancing partner Rylee Arnold took to the comments section to show her support: “I’m crying, you guys!!! You will be the most amazing dads ever!” As well as friend and fellow mucisian Teddy Swims, who showed his support through a virtual scream and love hearts.