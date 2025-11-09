Palm Royale: Kristin Wiig and Amber Chardae Robinson on ‘inclusive’ SE2 and working with Ricky Martin (Exclusive)

Kristen Wiig has shared her excitement for the “inclusive” second season of Palm Royale, coming soon to Apple TV+.

The star, speaking in an exclusive interview with Attitude alongside co-star Amber Chardae Robinson, said of the explosive, soapy comedy-drama: “It’s last season times 10.”

The show also stars Laura Dern, Kaia Gerber, and pop icon Ricky Martin, who plays gay character Robert Diaz in the show.

“Everyone on our show is in love with him” – Kristen Wiig on Palm Royale‘s Ricky Martin

“I love that we are [evolving] with Robert’s character, his relationship; it’s a very inclusive show,” Kristen, who plays main character Maxine, told us. “I love these stories that we’re telling. It’s very important to us. It’s bigger, it’s brighter, it’s got so much drama, and so many secrets revealed.”

Laura Dern, Mindy Cohn, Amber Chardae Robinson and Julia Duffy in Palm Royale (Image: Apple TV+)

On the best thing about working with former Attitude cover star Ricky, Kristin said: “Everything. I can’t even oversell it. He’s just an incredible, open, generous, kind human being. And everyone on our show is in love with him!”

“He has this spirit about him,” agreed Amber. “He’s so grounded, he’s sweet, he’s a light. He’s such a breath of fresh air to be around.”

“Even if you don’t watch it each week, you can binge-watch it when you want” – Amber Chardae Robinson

“Judas and the Black Messiah prepared me for this a little bit,” continued Amber of her character in Palm Royale, Virginia. “I was playing a revolutionary [in that film], and a Black Panther, but this is a little different, because in Judas and the Black Messiah, there was a specific community, and [for] Virginia, this community is completely opposite. She’s a fish out of water here. I think using the revolutionary vibe, and bringing that to Virginia, that was a cool transition for me.”

On the weekly episodic nature of the show, Kristen said: “I love when things are spread out and you can look forward to it. It reminds me of how we used to watch TV in the olden days! Then people can talk about it. You do get to sit with it for a little bit and get excited for the next week.”

Amber continued: “Also, because it’s on streaming, even if you don’t watch it each week, you can binge-watch it when you want. It’s the best of both worlds.”

Season two of Palm Royale will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with its first episode on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, followed by one new episode weekly every Wednesday through 14 January 2026.

About Palm Royale



Palm Royale is an underdog story that follows Maxine Dellacorte (Wiig) as she endeavours to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?”