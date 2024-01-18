Our Son: New trailer, images and UK digital release date revealed for film starring Billy Porter and Luke Evans

Our Son, the new movie starring Billy Porter and Luke Evans, will get a digital release in the UK on 25 March 2024.

Universal Pictures Content Group confirmed the news this morning, while releasing a new UK trailer for the drama.

Nominated for a GLAAD Award in the US, Our Son depicts a married gay couple navigating the choppy waters of divorce with a child in tow.

“Luke and I sing a song that I wrote called Always Be My Man” – Billy Porter on his son for Our Son

Speaking to Attitude about the film last November, Pose star Billy said: “It’s an interracial queer love story about… it’s a break-up!

“It’s great. And it compliments the music because I wrote a song for it.”



“Luke and I sing a song that I wrote called Always Be My Man,” added Billy of Beauty and the Beast and Dracula Untold star Luke.

The official synopsis for the film reads as such: ‘Nicky (Luke Evans) and Gabriel (Billy Porter) have been together for 13 years and they now have an eight-year-old son, Owen. Gabriel loves Owen more than anything; Nicky loves Gabriel more than anything. Despite appearances, Gabriel has been dissatisfied with their marriage and tells Nicky he wants a divorce, leading to a custody battle that forces them to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and for their son.’



Our Son currently has an 86% ‘Fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.