Oscars 2024: Here’s a round-up of the LGBTQ nominations

The Oscar nominations for 2024 are in and there are a few surprises, good and bad.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Oppenheimer leads with a whopping 13 nominations. It’s followed by Poor Things with 11 and Barbie with eight. All three are up for Best Picture, perhaps set to reignite Barbenheimer fever. Nyad, Rustin, and Maestro, all focusing on LGBTQ stories and/or characters, scored nominations as did Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Lily Gladstone for Best Actress.

Colman Domingo’s Best Actor nomination is one for the books as he is now the second-ever gay man to be nominated for playing a gay character. The first was Sir Ian McKellen for his role in Gods and Monsters. Domingo has been recognised for his role as Bayard Rustin the Netflix film based on the historical figure. Sadly, All of Us Strangers‘ Andrew Scott, widely believed to be a contender in the Best Actor race for his touching portrayal of a gay man stepping into his past, was not recognised this year.

Similarly to Domingo, Jodie Foster has also been nominated for her role as Bonnie Stoll in Nyad. Annette Bening has also been nominated for Best Actress for playing the queer swimmer Diana Nyad. As per Variety, 2024 is the first time two openly LGBTQ actors have been nominated for playing LGBTQ characters.

One of the biggest surprises is the lack of a nod to Barbie director Greta Gerwig in the Best Director category. Also, Margot Robbie, who led and produced the film, missed out on the Best Actress category.

However, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were both nominated for their roles as Ken and Gloria in the Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories respectively. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design.

Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ and Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For?’ were both nominated in the Original Song race. Sadly, only two songs from one film can be shortlisted meaning Dua Lipa’s infectious ‘Dance the Night’ missed out.

Maestro, which focuses on the queer conductor Leonard Bernstein is up for several awards. These are Best Picture, Best Actor for Bradley Cooper, Best Actress for Carey Mulligan, Original Screenplay, Make-up and Hairstyling, Sound Design, and Cinematography.

Poor Things‘s Emma Stone was nominated for Best Actress. In the film, Stone plays Bella Baxter who goes on a journey of discovery and at one point develops a queer relationship.

Check out a full list of Oscar nominations here. The winners will be announced at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on 10 March.