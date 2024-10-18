Omar Rudberg on Every Night Fantasy and being a queer icon: ‘When it comes to love, I’m very open’

Omar Rudberg has come a long way since his early days in music, evolving from his boyband roots to a fully-fledged solo artist. Now, with his new EP Every Night Fantasy, released today (18 October), the Young Royals star is turning personal growth and heartache into music that reflects his newfound confidence and self-expression.

In this exclusive interview with Attitude, Omar opens up about his journey as a queer role model, the inspiration behind his new music, and how he’s navigating life post-breakup.

“I don’t have a message. I’m so over it,” Omar laughs when asked if his new music addresses his ex. “If there’s something that I say, then listen to the EP, I guess!” His eight-track project blends emotional ballads with dance-floor anthems, reflecting a mix of feelings from heartache to freedom. “The whole EP kind of talks about relationships post-breakup, and what I felt [during] the last period of my life… feeling a little sad, but also excited about what’s to come and feeling free,” he says.

This isn’t Omar’s first foray into music, of course. His career began as part of Swedish boyband FO&O, which gained popularity before disbanding in 2017. Since then, Omar has carved out his own path, releasing his debut solo album OMR in 2022. Now, with Every Night Fantasy, he’s offering fans a glimpse of his personal evolution. “There’s both ballads and mid-tempo ballads, but also a few up-tempo pop songs, dance-friendly songs. I feel like there’s something for everyone,” Omar explains.

(Image: Adam Falk)

Omar’s visibility as a queer figure skyrocketed with his role as Simon Eriksson in Netflix’s Young Royals, a character whose emotional journey has resonated with LGBTQ+ audiences. “I feel honoured, you know,” Omar says of the significance of being seen as a queer role model. “Young Royals made me grow a lot and gain a lot of confidence, and because I grew with Young Royals, my music grew and my confidence grew.”

Yet, despite the spotlight, Omar shies away from labels. “I’m a guy; that’s my identity,” he says. “I’m just myself, and I’m open for what the world and the universe brings me. I have a lot of love to give, so when it comes to love, I’m very open.”

(Image: Adam Falk)

With his European and U.S. tour selling out, Omar is gearing up for performances that promise to showcase his unique blend of vulnerability and confidence. “It’s gonna be sweaty, it’s gonna be sexy, it’s gonna be fun, it’s gonna be emotional,” he says of his upcoming sold-out 21 October show at London’s iconic Heaven nightclub. “The fans got the whole weekend to learn [the lyrics] … and get to know the EP. It’ll be fun to see if they know the words on Monday!”

Speaking of his fans, Omar’s message to them – especially those navigating their own breakups – is clear: life moves on. “Life doesn’t end after a breakup. You’re gonna come out of it even happier, better, stronger. There’s a lot of fish out there, you know? So, just wait and see,” he says.

Every Night Fantasy is available to buy or stream now.