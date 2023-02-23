Omar Apollo shows off ‘Tamagotchi’ themed condoms and teases merch

If Omar Apollo’s latest tweet is anything to go by, we’re in for some fun merch.

The Mexican-American singer, who is gay, posted an image on his Twitter of a condom featuring lyrics from his song ‘Tamagotchi’.

The packet of the latex product reads: “We c*m at the same time”. It also features the name of his debut album, Ivory, which was released in 2022.

Alongside the images, Apollo tweeted: “merch c*ming soon”.

In ‘Tamagotchi’ Apollo sings: “Your body is on me, you touching upon me. We c*m at the same time. At the same time.”

Under his tweet one fan wrote: “Hand over the phone rn” while another typed: “WILL BE PURCHASING BEBE”

Apollo’s debut album, Ivory, was favourably received upon its release getting four stars from the likes of NME, Rolling Stone, and DIY.

He was recognised at the 2023 Grammy Awards in the Best New Artist category. Samara Joy took the gong in the end.

In November, Apollo responded to one fan’s questioning whether he was queerbaiting. Apollo responded: “No i b sucking dick fr.” He later added: “From the back, 100%”.

He had publicly addressed his sexuality earlier in the year telling NPR: “I’m very gay”.

Apollo’s latest single – ‘3 Boys’ – is available now.