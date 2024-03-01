Olly Alexander releases Eurovision 2024 UK entry song ‘Dizzy’: ‘Thank you for supporting my gay dreams!’

Olly Alexander has finally dropped the full version of his entry song for the Eurovision Song Contest, ‘Dizzy’.

The former Years and Years frontman will compete in the international song competition in Malmö on the 11 May.

The star – who first shared a snippet of ‘Dizzy’ last month – also dropped the music video for the song today (Friday 1 March 2024), which features the 33-year-old dancing in a revolving house and on scaffolding.

“We sent a few songs for consideration” – Olly Alexander

In a statement, Olly said: “I wrote the song last summer with Danny L Harle. We started off with the word ‘Dizzy’ because it just popped into my head and I liked it. I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy and I remember saying “dizzy from your kisses” so the song is about feeling such an intense swell of emotion for someone they totally turn your world upside down and inside out.

“Danny and I believe music should transport you somewhere magical and we wanted to describe this magical place in the song; a place of beautiful gardens, eternal flowers and time turning endlessly in an ecstatic loop. We took the feeling of Dizziness and put that into the production, so there’s a lot of undulating arpeggios, lilting harmonies and counter rhythms in the backing vocals. We were inspired by a lot of music we love from the 80s like Erasure, Adamski and of course Pet Shop Boys.”

Lyrics include ‘make me dizzy from your kissеs, will you take my hand and spin me? Take mе back to the beginning again’ and ‘I don’t wanna stop, I can’t go too far, there isn’t an end, there isn’t.’

Olly, known for hits like ‘King’ and ‘If You’re Over Me’, has released three studio albums to date, including two with former Years and Years members Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen.

Former Attitude Pride Award winner Loreen won last year’s Eurovision, meaning this year’s event is being held in her home county of Sweden.