Olivia Attwood brings The Heat to our camp-defining test, sharing her take on Tyra Banks, love and OnlyFans (EXCLUSIVE)

Loose Women: What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learnt about womanhood while being a panellist?

That you don’t filter yourself. Those bitches have got opinions and they’re not afraid to share them. And I think that, where so many areas of society want women just to shut the fuck up, Loose Women, and the success of that show, which is four women having a conversation, giving their opinions – it’s survived for how many years? 20-odd years on television. I think that that’s testament to those women and the fact that what they say has value and people want to hear it. Maybe not everyone, but people do.

We’ve never wanted to tune in to Olivia and Denise Welch more than we have today: 6/5

Getting Filthy Rich: What’s the one thing on that show you wouldn’t mind doing for money?

I think the best money is OnlyFans, but I feel like I’d be terrible at that because actually, I really struggle with being on my phone all day. And a big part of being successful with OnlyFans is basically just being on your phone 24 hours a day. I feel like I’d want to be a stripper if I could dance because I want to be in the club.

Soho hear we come: 6/5

If a drag queen read you for filth, what would she clock first?

Probably my flat arse. She’s gonna be like, bitch you’ve got nothing in the back. I always say it’s like party in the front with me. But then, to be fair, I have been training a lot recently. So it’s like a little peach, but you have to kind of look for it.

She says, as she speaks to Attitude in workout gear: 5/5

The Heat: If you were hosting a dinner party with three LGBTQ+ legends, who would you invite and why?

Rylan Clark. Maybe I’ll just literally go Chris Appleton and also Alan Carr, because I know the three of us would howl laughing. That would actually be a fucking great mix. Because I know Rylan and Alan know how to party… I think Chris is like a little bit more coy about it, but I think he knows how to throw it down as well.

We’re waiting for our invite: 4/5

As per the series synopsis, viewers are set to see heated romance in the kitchen – was there a moment when things got particularly heated or too steamy on set?

A lot of the body of the show, I narrate it. So I wasn’t actually there. So when I’m watching it in the edit, it gets tense. I was almost glad that I was out of the way a little bit because things go wrong in the kitchen. Jean-Christophe Novelli is looking at things from a culinary aspect, and one day he literally shut the kitchen down and was like, “Get out! This is not acceptable!”

Then at the same time you’ve got romances building up behind the scenes, so all that spills over in the kitchen. It really does live up to the name, the tensions are highest, it’s hot! My overstimulation could not take it. Like, I don’t want to be in the kitchen at all, ever, unless I’m making a martini.

Imagine Olivia in Hell’s Kitchen! Gordon Ramsay – watch this space: 3/5

On a scale of one to gay Pride float, how dramatic are you?

I would say one down from gay Pride float, but I recover really quickly. So I go from, “The world’s ending, no one talk to me,” and then within 30 minutes I’m like, “Oh… that, no. I’m over it quickly.” Like, the recovery rate is impressive. But yeah, I can be quite dramatic.

If Olivia can fit Pride in London 2026 into her busy schedule, she’ll be there: 4/5.

Olivia’s House with Olivia Attwood: Who is your dream LGBTQ+ guest and why?

Maybe RuPaul, because I just think he’s so fascinating. I think his career and the stories he tells, the way he talks about his relationship, are so interesting. I feel like I would love to interview him in like a different way than he’s been interviewed before.

Michelle Visage, move over – Olivia is ready to put the loose in Drag Race: 3/5

The Sunday Roast: Who deserves a good roasting?

So many people, the list is too long. There’s so many people I could say.

Tyra Banks. I think she could take a bit of accountability in [America’s Next Top Model]. I think she thinks we’re all stupid because I would have liked her to just… I’ve watched extended clips on TikTok, where I get all my TV from, and I haven’t managed to sit through the whole thing. But the long clips I’ve seen of her, I think you can say at that time, in that culture, “I wanted to make a dramatic, amazing TV show. And in hindsight, it wasn’t right.”

The way we treat, even the way I like Love Island 2017, there’s a very different show now. So I think you can put your hands up and say we’ve all evolved and we know that society and cultural changes are a thing. But I just think she tried to smoke and mirrors there, and I would have liked it if she was a bit braver than that.

Built for the runway, and crowned the queen of accountability: 5/5

If the gays cancelled you tomorrow, what would it be for?

My down days, there is no grey area with me, I’m either made up to the high heavens, serving up looks left, right and centre, or looking like a gutter rat in my tracksuit and no make-up. I like to keep it real but I know the gays always want me to come with a look and full glam.

She is booked and busy: 5/5

The Price of Perfection: Who would you say is already perfect?

I guess the whole point of the show is that perfection is in the eye of the beholder. So I don’t think anyone’s perfect. I think that’s the kind of beauty in it, because I think you can – there’s things about people that I think – I think there’s people that look great. And then there’s, you know… I don’t think anyone’s perfect.

Food for thought, is there such thing as ‘perfection’?: 4/5

What is your idea of perfection?

Someone that looks great, that’s got style and has got a sense of humour. Someone who has got something about them. I can appreciate beautiful women and like nicely curated Instagrams and all the rest of it, but if that is all you bring to the table, then to me, I’m not that interested. I think, perfection is someone that kind of ticks more than one box.

She’s single gentlemen… we think: 3/5

Love Island: What is your top tip for finding love?

Jesus, really? Can I? Do you know what? I love love and I actually, despite any of my relationships in the past, I’ve never regretted falling in love. I think that that is one of the most unique and pure human experiences. And even if it’s with a complete and utter trash bag – in that moment you felt something. And I think it’s one of those things, one moment where you truly feel alive. And again, my therapist would be smashing his head into the screen right now. But I want obsession. Like, I don’t want someone who feels indifferent about me. Like, love bomb me up. I want the face tattoo on the second date. I want to feel all the feels.

On advice, I can’t promise you you’ll find the stability or a long-term good situation. But I think that society has made people talk so much about stuff all the time. We live online, we live on dating apps. I think go out, have that holiday romance, have the stories, because at the end of the day, when we’re on our deathbeds, that’s all we’re gonna fucking have anyway. So that’s my thing. Callum [Atwood’s PR] is like, “Sweet fucking Jesus. You said you’re gonna take it slow.”

We’re sat for Olivia’s next relationship: 5/5

90% Attitude. Need we say more? Before the interview even began, Olivia defined herself as a “gay man in a woman’s body”. She was already at a head start before the She’s Got Attitude test began.

