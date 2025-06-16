I Kissed a Boy season 2 reunion recap: New relationships, friendships and sleepovers

The finale of I Kissed a Boy season two was broadcast on our TV screens last night in what was never going to be a boring reunion episode. Like the series itself the night brought drama, camp and heartfelt moments at London’s iconic Clapham Grand.

Standing at the top of the grand staircase like a goddess on a pedestal, Dannii Minogue made her descent in a glittery, black one-shoulder jumpsuit. As the crowd bathed in sultry red light, they erupted into applause. Dannii introduced the evening by asking the question that has been on everyone’s lips: “What really is a demon twink?”

Next, The boys descended the stairs and took their seats. “They’re bringing all the fashion,” Dannii said, and she was not wrong. From fur, satins and new hair, the cast did not disappoint.

Jas and Aron: It was love at first kiss

From the very start, Jas and Aron were a fan favourite couple. Though they faced a few hiccups (Jas’s brief “wobble” when newcomer Alex arrived), they came out stronger. Speaking to Danni, Aron said: “Since we left the Masseria, unfortunately, things haven’t been good” The silence was deafening. But the pair are now officially boyfriends so I guess you can gather what Aron said next… “They’ve been amazing!” Relief masked Dannii’s face.

The couple revealed that after a romantic getaway in Paris and an even more romantic gesture from Jas, they are officially boyfriend and boyfriend. Jas cheekily hinted at what is next: “Get ready for ‘I Married a Boy’.”

Adam, Alex, Justin and Baraka: The love quartet

Next up, the quartet of Adam, Alex, Justin, and Baraka. Alex, who walked into the villa as a late arrival, on his birthday at that, spoke on the heads he turned in the masseria: “I wasn’t expecting that… especially on my birthday!”

While Alex left with Adam, the post-show romance did not last. Dannii brought out an apple for Adam. (Wait for it… “Adam’s apple.”) Adam and Justin admitted that they “tried things” after the show, Adam put it to “the Italian sun [that] was still inside us.” Which led to one of biggest laughs of the night. They are now close friends, and both back on the dating market.

Baraka reflected on his journey, noting how the show helped him better understand the gay dating scene.

Lars and Adam open up

The reunion was not all flirty banter; there were some emotional moments too. The show took us back to Lars’s coming out as a trans man moment and Adam’s telling the group about his HIV positive status.

Dannii paused to honour their vulnerability and praise the humanity of this year’s cast. Speaking to the group, she said: “To watch you support each other through it is an education for everyone.” Adam described the moment to Dannii as “healing and freeing.” Meanwhile Lars thanked Jack D. for his initial support, and Jack said: “You are a man – it shouldn’t even be a question.” Moments like these are what made I Kissed a Boy so much more than just a dating show.

Callum and Jordan B: Their journey has come to an end

Tensions grew when Callum and Jordan B. were asked for a relationship update. The silence said it all. Callum revealed he had ended things due to communication issues post-villa. Jordan, however, told Dannii that Callum allegedly said: “I’ve never dated someone of your calibre,” more than once.

Safe to say that chapter looks like it has ended.

Jack S. seemed to fill Jordans void. ‘Sparks and Sleepovers’, we will call it. Jack told Dannii: “I have a thing for Jordans, don’t I?” It was revealed that Jack and Jordan had slept together… more than once – another twist in the ever-entertaining Masseria saga.

Even after Hugh did not turn for Jack S. on the semi-final episode, they have remained friends. They share a mutual care for one another. Sitting closely next to Jack, Hugh told Dannii: “I’m one of his biggest cheerleaders.”

Jordan H. joined close friend Jack S. on the sofa. He spoke about his iconic exit, admitting he had the video clipped. He also told Dannii his friends and family had told him: “If he was going, he was going out with the thunder, the lightning, the fur, the rain.”

Lars and Ruben: He turned around in the end

In a full-circle love story, Lars and Ruben confirmed they are now official boyfriends. After doubts about how distance might affect their relationship off the show, Lars did not turn for Ruben. But outside the masseria Ruben later travelled to Manchester to see Lars. “Not quite Paris, but…” Lars joked. Lars reflected on his time on the show and admitted because of not having had a long distance relationship before he “got in his head.” Now in a long-distance relationship, the couple are moving from strength to strength.

A surprise announcement and final dance

Before closing the show, Dannii gave fans one more reason to cheer: I Kissed a Girl is officially returning. With the crowd roaring, the night ended in true I Kissed a Boy fashion, as the cast and Dannii herself, hit the stage to dance to ‘It’s Raining Men’.