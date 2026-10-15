RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Naya Thorn joins Dr Ranj for House of Suarez’s 20th anniversary RUNWAY

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Naya Thorn is returning to her ballroom roots this weekend, joining Attitude’s Dr Ranj Singh and David Watson on the judging panel for House of Suarez’s 20th anniversary RUNWAY event.

Taking place at Liverpool’s Invisible Wind Factory on Saturday 17 October, the celebration marks two decades of the pioneering dance organisation, which has played a central role in establishing and nurturing vogue culture across the North of England.

Founded in 2006 by dancer and choreographer Darren Suarez, House of Suarez has grown from a platform for emerging performers into one of the region’s most influential queer cultural institutions. Its annual Vogue Ball has become a fixture of Liverpool’s LGBTQ+ calendar, attracting performers and Houses from across the country.

Charlotte Rays performing at the House of Suarez Blockbuster Ball (Image: Elle Brotherhood)

This year’s anniversary event, billed as the Platinum Edition, sees the Vogue Ball reimagined as RUNWAY, with a new format that welcomes performers from all dance disciplines to compete alongside its established vogue Houses for the first time.

From the runway to the judging panel

For Naya Thorn, who is currently competing on the eighth series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, the invitation represents something of a homecoming.

Having begun her drag career in Liverpool, Thorn spent years competing at House of Suarez events before taking her talents to the national stage. Now, she returns to the ballroom in a very different capacity.

“House of Suarez has opened the door to so many opportunities for me, from being on that amazing stage to opening for one of the biggest beauty retailers in the world,” Thorn said.

“All those who walk that runway are one big family and in times like we are currently enduring, family is essential.”

Joining her is television personality and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Dr Ranj Singh, who previously judged the Ball of Atlantis in 2019 and Night at the Poseum in 2021.

Dr Ranj attending the Attitude Awards (Image: Provided)

Completing the panel is longstanding House of Suarez collaborator David Watson, whose involvement with the event spans judging, producing and performing.

“From its earlier events, now to Runway, House of Suarez’s annual extravaganza is a beacon of queer culture and a celebration of a wonderful art form,” said Dr Ranj.

Celebrating 20 years of queer creativity

Under the theme of Legacy, this year’s RUNWAY will pay tribute to the organisation’s history, with competition categories inspired by previous editions of the Vogue Ball.

Past themes including Sugar Ball, Death by Glitter, Night at the Poseum and Twisted Fairytales will be revisited, bringing two decades of extravagant costumes, choreography and performance into one anniversary celebration.

The occasion also sees House of Suarez reunite with Homotopia, Liverpool’s LGBTQ+ arts and culture festival, which helped stage the organisation’s first Vogue Ball at the Adelphi Hotel in 2008. RUNWAY will officially open this year’s Homotopia Festival.

While the event has its foundations in ballroom culture pioneered by Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ communities in New York, House of Suarez has helped foster a distinctive Northern scene, supporting the development of new Houses and performers in cities including Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle.

For founder and creative director Darren Suarez, the anniversary is as much about the people who have passed through the organisation as it is about the spectacle itself.

“Getting this panel together for our twentieth feels like a proper full circle moment,” he said.

“And Naya has competed on our runway, so to have her judging it while the whole country watches her on Drag Race is everything this event is supposed to be about.

“We build people up and then we watch them fly.”

RUNWAY: The Platinum Edition takes place at Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool, on Saturday 17 October 2026. Tickets are available via houseofsuarez.co.uk.