National Student Pride: Russell T Davies, Bel Priestley, Nathaniel Curtis and more join Attitude panel

Queer as Folk and Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies and Heartstopper actress Bel Priestley will be taking part in a panel discussion at National Student Pride today (24 February).

They will be joined by It’s a Sin actor Nathaniel Curtis, Everything Now actor Noel Thomas and Shadow and Bone star Jack Wolfe.

Moderated by Attitude editor-in-chief Cliff Joannou, the LGBTQIA+ in TV & Film panel will discuss queer representation in media.

Attitude will be livestreaming the event as it happens from 3 pm on our YouTube channel.

National Student Pride 2024 will be continuing throughout the weekend, bringing together 2,000+ attendees for a whole weekend of parties, panels, an LGBTQ+ careers fair, and more.

On Friday night (23 February), a Launch Party was hosted by Drag Race UK’s Crystal and author Juno Dawson, and also included the National Student Pride Awards to spotlight outstanding LGBTQ+ students from across the country.

The event is also set to feature a Queer Question Time panel, where politicians from each major UK party will be answering audience questions, chaired by LBC’s Natasha Devon.

And later in the day, the Researching the Rainbow panel will platform LGBTQ+ academics and research.