Nadia Whittome urges MPs to ‘listen’ as 900 attend mass lobby in Westminster over trans rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Over 900 people travelled to Westminster yesterday (Wednesday 25 June 2025) to lobby MPs over trans rights.

Over 1,400 – among them ‘Foundations’ singer Kate Nash – signed up for what is said to the largest LGBTQ lobby in parliamentary history, closely followed by the campaign against Section 28 in the late 1980s.

The lobby preceded the unveiling of ‘bathroom ban’ proposals from the EHRC (Equality and Human Rights Commission) following the Supreme Court’s ruling in April that the legal definitions of ‘man’ and ‘woman’ must be based on biological sex.

The proposals would enforce blanket bans of trans and gender-diverse people from everyday spaces like toilets and changing rooms, and prevent all women’s, men’s and gay and lesbian services and associations from being trans-inclusive.

Queues to get into Parliament for the lobby reached three hours at some points, according to the Trans+ Solidarity Alliance reps and other organisers, with other high-profile attendees including Drag Race star Bimini and artist Daniel Lismore.

An EHRC consultation on how to implement changes to statutory equality guidance, which is open to the public, ends on 30 June 2025.

To contribute to the consultation, click here.

“We are asking politicians to defend the human rights of the trans people” – Jude Guaitamacchi

Jude Guaitamacchi of Trans+ Solidarity Alliance told Attitude: “If the EHRC draft guidance becomes law it will have a devastating impact on the lives of the trans community in the UK. We are asking politicians to defend the human rights of trans people. They have the power to stop the guidance becoming law. That’s what we want to see.”

On the day, Attitude also spoke to Nadia Whittome, Labour MP for Nottingham East, and one of the most outspoken trans allies in politics, about the lobby.

“Trans people from right across the country have come to Parliament in a mass lobby to tell their MPs how concerned and frightened they are about the EHRC guidance,” Whittome said. “The EHRC interim draft guidance is really dangerous, because it effectively creates this blanket ban on trans people being able to access certain public spaces, like toilets or changing rooms, for example. We know already that trans people, Particularly trans women, face disproportionate and increasing rates of violence and harassment. This puts them in even more danger. We’re calling on the EHRC to rethink its interim guidance, and if it doesn’t change significantly, then we’re calling on the government to reject it when it lays its statutory guidance.”

“Anyone can come to Parliament at any time that Parliament is sitting, and you can green card your MP,” added Nadia. “Green carding is where you come into Central Lobby, which is open to the public, and you say to the person at the desk, I would like to green card my MP. MPs then get a phone call from the desk, saying: ‘You’ve been green carded.’ Then, if you’re available you go down. It’s always better email your MP in advance, to make sure you can meet with them. I would say, ask for a surgery appointment with your MP, then you can go and see them in their constituency office. Tell them about your experiences, why this is so important to you, why it’s absolutely crucial that they speak up.”

“I would challenge any MP, any human being, to listen” – Nadia Whittome

Asked ‘What do you hope Labour MPs who aren’t supportive of this take away from meeting their constituents today?’, Whittome replied: “I would challenge any MP, any human being, to listen to stories like the ones all of us have heard today. Of people feeling driven out of public spaces. Effectively being drive out of public spaces. Of people facing daily harassment, violence even, on the streets. I would challenge any MP to listen to that and not be supportive of them.”

Attitude also spoke with Caroline Litman, mother of Alice, who took her own life on 26 May 2022 at the age of 20 after waiting more than 1,000 days for an appointment at the now-closed gender clinic at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust.

“Today is about showing solidarity to the trans community and our dismay at EHRC proposals to ban them, effectively, from public spaces,” said Litman.

“I’ll do absolutely anything I can to make life easier for trans people going forward” – Caroline Litman

“Obviously, since Alice died, she can’t come here and speak for herself,” added Litman. “In fact, she would have found that incredibly difficult, because she struggled to be anywhere she felt unwelcome. To be able to do that for her means the world to me. And to do it for all people like her. I know firsthand being excluded from spaces can affect a person’s mental health.”

“I’ll do absolutely anything I can to make life easier for trans people going forward,” she continued. “I think as a cis person, it’s my responsibility to show other cis people the realities of trans existence. We just don’t know until we’re confronted with it. That’s what happened with me and Alice. I had to go on a journey, I had to learn pretty quickly.”

Asked for her advice to anyone who wanted to attend but wasn’t able to make it, Litman said: “If you weren’t able to come to the lobby today, you can still write to your MP. Write to Bridget Phillipson [Minister for Women and Equalities of the United Kingdom]. Write to the Speaker of the House [Lindsay Hoyle] who’s imposed this ban within Parliament for the toilet usage. You can just start following trans-friendly media and learn things there, rather than thinking you’re learning things from Radio Four, or Women’s Hour, or the BBC. There’s lots you can do. Wear a badge, show you’re an ally.”