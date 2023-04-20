‘Coachella refund’ searches skyrocket as Frank Ocean pulls out of festival over injury

Google searches for ‘Coachella refund’ have skyrocketed after Frank Ocean cancelled his second headlining gig at the California music festival, citing injury.

The announcement follows controversy over the quality of his first headlining performance on Sunday 16 April.

Ocean left fans disappointed by arriving on stage an hour late, and cutting his set short after breaching a midnight curfew.

In a statement to USA Today, a rep for Ocean said: “Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” the statement read. “On doctor’s advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

“It isn’t what I intended to show” – Frank Ocean on Coachella performance

The rep also provided this statement from Ocean: “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Subsequently, Google Trends has seen a monumental spike in searches for “Coachella refund” after Ocean’s announcement. The singer’s upcoming slot has been filled by rock band Blink-182.

Rehearsals for the performance lasted months, BBC News has reported. However, Ocean was obscured behind a screen for much of the performance, with the LA Times describing it as “sedate to the point of confusion.”

Reports have also emerged about last-minute changes to the performance, which was originally supposed to involve 120 ice skaters. However, the ice melted, and the skaters were told to simply walk back and forth on stage.

“These last couple years my life changed so much”

Despite the setbacks, there were some highlights, including a reworked version of ‘White Ferrari’ and an ethereal performance of ‘Godspeed’. Ocean dedicated the show to his brother Ryan, who died in a car accident three years ago at the age of 20.

“These last couple years my life changed so much. My brother and I, we came to this festival a lot… I know he would’ve been so excited to be here with all of us,” Ocean told the audience during his set.

The star also kind of confirmed a new album was on the way, following his last release ‘Blond’ all the way back in 2016. “Not that there’s not a new album, but there’s not right now,” he said.

Coachella’s second weekend is set to see performances from Billy Elish, Harry Styles, Diplo and Doja Cat.