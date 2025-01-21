Chappell Roan shares the original title of smash hit single ‘Good Luck, Babe!’

Chappell Roan has revealed that ‘Good Luck, Babe!’, her 2024 break out single, originally had a different title related to the woman the song is about.

In an interview with the BBC to mark the artist being named The Sound of 2025, Roan reflected on the worldwide smash hit, telling interviewer Jack Saunders: “I don’t even know if I’ve ever said this in an interview, but it was originally called ‘Good Luck, Jane’.”

“I wanted it to be about me falling in love with my best friend, and then her being like, ‘Ha ha ha, I don’t like you back, I like boys,’ and being like ‘Okay, well good luck with that.’ Like, you would literally have to stop the entire universe to stop that feeling. But ‘Good Luck, Jane’, it was an argument that was ongoing for many months over what it was actually going to be called.

“It was the only song I released last year. One song, and it went so big. That would be so awesome if I just had to release one song a year and it carried the year. I didn’t even have a music video for it.”

“It broke every standard,” Roan went on. The song achieved success across the globe, peaking at number two in the UK and number four in the US. It went number one in a multitude of countries including Ireland, Poland and Romania.

Attitude named the track the Best Queer Song of 2024, writing: “The single builds to an oh-so-satisfying crescendo as Roan revels in the thought of her lover’s unfulfiled life, blasting her future as ‘nothing more than his wife’ before ensuring she gets the last word with the release of an almighty battle cry, wailing ‘I TOLD YOU SO!’ to incredible effect.”

The famously outspoken singer also lamented how her mouth has gotten her in trouble over the course of her meteoric rise to fame in 2024. “I think, actually, I’d be more successful if I was okay wearing a muzzle,” she revealed.

“If I were to override more of my basic instincts, where my heart is going, ‘Stop, stop, stop, you’re not okay‘, I would be bigger,” she continued. “I would be way bigger… I would still be on tour still.”