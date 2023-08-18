Check out these peachy images from the upcoming Museum Bums book

How many times have you been walking around a museum or gallery and noticed a particularly pert and peachy bum on a statue or in a work of art? Well, Mark Small and Jack Shoulder’s book Museum Bums: A Cheeky Look at Butts in Art allows you to marvel at various bums from the comfort of your own sofa.

Based on the pair’s popular Twitter account of the same name, the book features the finest rear ends, starting from Hieronymus Bosch and the Roman cult of Antinous to Herbert List’s sexy photos dating from the 30s.

Here’s a brief taste as to what you can expect when the book hits the shelves on 14 September.

The Nymphaeum (1878) by William-Adolphe Bouguereau (Image: Haggin Museum, Stockton, CA) David, 1501–1504, Michelangelo (Image: Jörg Bittner Unna, Galleria dell’Acca­demia) Ruby, Gold and Malachite, 1902, Henry Scott Tuke (Image: Guildhall Art Gallery, London) Caino, c. 1900, Wilhelm von Gloeden (Image: Galerie Lampertz, Munich) Jeune homme nu assis au bord de la mer, 1836, Hippolyte Flandrin (Image: Louvre, Paris)

Small and Shoulder, a pair of heritage scholars and art educators, accompany each provided image with some social commentary and historical context as well as lively captions.

There are more than 270 tasteful and occasionally cheeky images inside the volume. A whole… ass-ortment of riches, you could say.

Museum Bums: A Cheeky Look at Butts in Art by Mark Small and Jack Shoulder is being published by Chronicle Books.

It will be available from 14 September 2023.