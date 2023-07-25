MrBeast YouTuber Kris Tyson comes out as a trans: ‘It’s so freeing’

MrBeast YouTuber Kris Tyson has publicly come out as a trans woman in a new interview.

Tyson confirmed the news during a chat with fellow YouTuber Anthony Padilla, which was released on July 21.

“I am a woman! She/her,” she shared, as well as confirming she’d changed the spelling of her name from “Chris” to “Kris”.

She went on: “I’ve never said that publicly, but I’ve been fully confident in that decision for over a year now.”

“I wasn’t quite sure who I was yet, but I knew I was not cisgender” – Kris Tyson

Tyson recalled how she started making changes to her appearance around eight months ago, including growing out her hair, but needed some more time to “figure out” who she was.

The YouTube star continued: “I wasn’t quite sure who I was yet, but I knew I was not cisgender.

“So I needed the freedom to be able to express myself and be able to figure out who I was.

“For a while, I was trying gender fluid. I was like, ‘what is making me feel like I’m bi-gender? What is tying me to this masculinity?’”

Explaining her journey in more detail, she added: “After a lot of talking with a therapist and a lot of self reflection, I realised it was really just this societal pressure of, ‘You’re Chris from MrBeast. You’re the guy that starts the fires. You’re the guy that builds the stuff.’

“My whole life I’ve enjoyed doing those things, but I’ve never really felt like ‘the guy’.”

It’s never too late, to start being yourself 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/UqiQ6QkU4K — Chris (@chris) April 7, 2023

She first shared that she was on hormone replacement therapy back in April this year.

At the time, fans speculated this was her coming out as a transgender woman, but she said this was not the case. “I’m like, No, I didn’t! No, I didn’t…yet — until today,” Tyson added.

The aim of HRT is described by the NHS as being able to “make you more comfortable with yourself, both in terms of physical appearance and how you feel. The hormones usually need to be taken for the rest of your life, even if you have gender surgery.

Tyson said being on HRT has allowed her “accept [herself] and be able to look in the mirror and say, ‘Yes, you are a woman.’”