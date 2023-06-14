Miriam Margolyes makes British Vogue cover debut nude aged 82 – and it’s an absolute joy

Miriam Margolyes has delivered exactly the charm we all love in a new interview and series of pictures with British Vogue.

The queen of naughtiness, 82, covers the publication while dressed in a very regal blue ensemble, complete with pearls and a fascinator.

Other images see Miriam’s cheekiness shine through. She can be seen naked with just Belgian buns covering her modesty on her upper body.

Miriam, who has been with partner Heather Sutherland for over 50 years, said she “never had any shame” about being gay in a typically honest interview.

The star was unveiled yesterday (13 June) as one of Vogue’s LGBTQ+ Pioneers. She also said she “wouldn’t want to be straight for anything”

The actress and TV personality came out as a lesbian in 1966, a year before homosexuality was decriminalised in the UK.

Miriam looked very regal in a all-blue get up (Image: Tim Walker/British Vogue)

She attended her first-ever Pride event last year, in Hobart, Tasmania, nearly 60 years after coming out as a lesbian.

“I never had any shame about being gay or anything really, I knew it wasn’t criminal because it was me, I couldn’t be criminal,” Miriam explained.

“I think gay people are very lucky, because we are not conventional, we are a group slightly apart. It gives us an edge.

“We’re good artists, we’re good musicians. And I like being gay. I wouldn’t want to be straight for anything,” she added to the publication.

Miriam, who has appeared in the likes of Blackadder, Babe and the Harry Potter, also spoke fondly of her long-term partner.

The pair met when she appeared on a BBC radio drama, and they’ve been a couple ever since.

However, they’ve never lived together, with Heather instead residing in Amsterdam. She shared: We were able to lead our lives without diminishing them.

“I didn’t want her to have to give up anything. And I didn’t want to give up anything. I wanted my cake and I wanted to eat it too. And so far, it’s worked.”