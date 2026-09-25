Drag Race Down Under vs the World winner Michael Marouli on The Vivienne, UK axing and new show pitch (EXCLUSIVE)

“Ahhhhhh, uh huh!” – Michael Marouli has landed heels first back in the UK, but this time wielding her Queen of the Mother Tucking World crown and sceptre.

That’s right, if you weren’t already aware, this Geordie lass took it home for the UK after winning the first-ever season of Drag Race Down Under vs the World. And what a journey it was. From sewing her way to the top in the Design challenge in episode one, to honouring the late Tim Curry as Dr Frank-N-Furter in the Snatch Game, Michael embodied true British drag.

Then came the lip sync to one of the most iconic songs to come out of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK herstory, ‘UK Hun?’, before she did what every Ru Girl dreams of doing – winning the whole damn competition.

Her reign is nothing short of excellence, having previously placed runner-up on series five of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. And now, Head Judge Michelle Visage has finally given her flowers.

Here, Attitude speaks to Michael after one of the Speedo-wearing Aussie Pit Crew flew all the way to the UK to present her with his crown jewels (her crown and sceptre). In a touching chat, Marouli opens up about “validation” and entering the Drag Race Hall of Fame alongside her late friend The Vivienne, whom she felt was the first person to truly understand her.

She also shares her thoughts on the BBC axing Drag Race UK and even pitches a whole new series to World of Wonder – and we are here for it all!

Michael Marouli entrance look for Drag Race Down Under vs the World (Image: Harry Elletson)

Attitude: You described winning as a dream come true. What does the title mean to you, having worked so hard over so many years?

Michael Marouli: It’s just validation, and it lets me know that I’m doing the right thing because I’ve just been chasing dreams since I was 16. It’s just all I’ve ever wanted, and to have it happen, it’s just a total pinch-me moment. To have it actually happen to me, it’s insane. I’m so grateful to Drag Race, to World of Wonder, to all the fans around the world that have just been so lovely. And it means more because I think how inspiring it is to other people. I get thousands, literally thousands, of messages saying, “Oh, you inspire me to keep going and keep trying things.” And it’s cheesy and as corny as it sounds, dreams don’t have an expiration date. I think society teaches you you have to, in quotes, ‘make it’ by a certain age. But, well, I am 42 and it’s only just happened. Keep going.

You are joining the Drag Hall of Fame with your Gran Canaria sister The Viv – were you thinking about her in those moments?

100 per cent. Even the final verse of the lyrics in my last challenge, I knew I wanted to give a little tribute. And I say in there, “I give thanks to the Queens that came before me. I’ll carry the torch of gratitude and glory.” And that was fully with Viv. We used to always talk about it. She’s like, “Girl, you’re going to go back on All Stars 100 per cent. You need to go and get your crown.” She was definitely watching down on me.

You’ve known each other for years, even before Drag Race. What did that friendship mean to you?

It was just everything. She was the first person that I met that got it. She was obsessed with pop culture and just taking drag to that next level and what we could do with it. She had the ambition and the drive, whereas I’d never met people like that before. I always thought it was just me that was like that. She just totally got it. And that’s what we bonded over. She was just such a laugh and just the best person ever.

Michael Marouli finale look for Drag Race Down Under vs the World (Image: snootyfox)

It was revealed after the show that Nicole Paige Brooks won Miss Congeniality – why on earth was it cut? What an iconic moment!

So basically, you saw a little bit of us chatting around the table in the finale episode, just about our impressions of each other. And then it was brought up: Who would be Miss Congeniality? And we said Nicole Paige Brooks, but obviously there’s so much that they’ve got to fit into the episode. It was over time. But I just wanted Nicole to get her flowers.

You gave Nicole her flowers in the end though, didn’t you? What was that moment like for you both?

Oh, it was just everything. To have her fly over just to come to the party, Flor was there too, and it was just so nice to be together. It’s almost because it’s like the final chapter. And what a cast, everyone has just been amazing. We all get on so well.

Your connection with Michelle stood out to me this season. From your experience, what’s the difference between Michelle and Ru?

I think it’s honestly because Michelle is a mother. And that so comes across, she cares about all the girls. Obviously RuPaul does as well, don’t get me wrong. But it’s just that difference. She’s so personable. I just love her so much. She was so lovely to all the queens. Even in between takes, she’d always be checking in on everyone. I think she just really got me. Especially when we got to have that final chat, the Tic Tac lunch. I could just tell by the way I was spilling my heart out to her that she was listening, and it just meant everything.

Michael Marouli leopard print look for Drag Race Down Under vs the World (Image: snootyfox)

You looked absolutely spectacular in every single runway. How much money did you spend on your package?

Babes, like literally, it was a prayer, put it that way. But it’s an investment at the end of the day.

Everyone has financial worries. Did you ever think at one point: “Well, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to pull this off?”

Oh my God, of course, because it’s down to the wire, but that’s drag. Literally, I’m talking last minute. I was due to leave to go to the airport and I got two of my outfits about three hours before. Then it’s just the packing, the stress of it all, pulling it all together. I had one outfit that didn’t turn up. So I had to literally, while I was there in the hotel, get something together. It was for the finale performance, we had to wear something that was shiny and mirrored. So I had this first thing, but it didn’t arrive in time. So I just took an old silver leotard, and I just stoned the whole thing.

Hats off to you! We can’t not talk about Drag Race UK being axed from the BBC. Do you have a message for the broadcaster?

First and foremost, I think this is so important, that we thank the BBC for first of all giving us eight incredible seasons of queer television and not let that get lost in translation. To put this show on the air when no one else was doing it. So thank you to the BBC for giving this huge platform and opportunity.

I think moving forward, it is an exciting change because I’ve said this before: with our community, the one thing we do better than ever is come back stronger. So though it’s a shame because we are losing that mainstream audience, I guarantee you, mark my words, Drag Race UK is just going to get bigger and better, and the new developments are going to be incredible.

I’m excited to see what happens and for all the Queens out there that are thinking, “Oh God, have I missed my chance?” Absolutely not. It’s going to come, I promise, girls.

Michael Marouli as Tim Curry’s Dr Frank-N-Furter for Drag Race Down Under vs the World (Image: snootyfox)

But on the brighter side, World of Wonder has announced Drag Race UK All Stars! Who are your top eight picks?

Tamara Thomas, Tase, Black Peppa, Bimini, Davina de Campo, Nyong Bella, have to get one of my series five girlies, Banksie. Oh my God. This is hard. There’s so many. I’ll let you pick one.

Mine’s not been on Drag Race. I think Sophia Stardust needs her time to shine.

Oh, let’s just stick her in the mix. Put her straight on All Stars. Why not?

I wonder if they’ll eventually combine the winners from all the different seasons into a…

Like a global winners?

Yes.

Oh my God, that would be sick as well. There’s so many other, like, possibilities with it now. But I think that would be amazing, a global winners season. Let’s manifest it, baby.