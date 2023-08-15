Maestro: Netflix drops first-look images and teaser trailer for queer biopic starring Bradley Cooper

Maestro, the biopic directed by and starring Bradley Cooper, has shared a teaser trailer, first-look images, and release date.



The film follows the life of Leonard Bernstein, the iconic conductor, and composer who had sex with men and women during his lifetime.

(Image:. Jason McDonald/Netflix © 2023) (Image:. Jason McDonald/Netflix © 2023) (Image:. Jason McDonald/Netflix © 2023)

The movie also stars Promising Young Woman‘s Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, with whom the musician had a lifelong relationship.

Maestro drops on the streamer on 20 September. It will be followed by a UK cinema release on 24 November.

“A love letter to life and art”

Netflix has described the film as “a love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.”

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in Maestro (Image: Jason McDonald/Netflix © 2023)

Maestro also stars Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and Miriam Shor.

It is produced by Martin Scorsese, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein (Director/Writer) in Maestro. (Image: Jason McDonald/Netflix)

The film is Cooper’s first directorial effort since 2019’s Lady Gaga-starring and Oscar-winning A Star Is Born.

Maestro is the second major film to focus on a queer conductor this year. Tár, which starred Cate Blanchett, followed the downfall of the fictional maestro, Lydia Tár.