Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story coming to TV screens this June

Liza Minnelli herself is to contribute to a new documentary about her life, Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, coming to UK TV screens this June.

This American documentary takes a look inside the life of the recent RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 finale guest – and the undeniable status of a living legend.

Produced and directed by Bruce David Klein, it explores the legacy of Minnelli, daughter of Oscar-winning director Vincente Minnelli and screen icon Judy Garland.

“I hope they get to know the person behind the red sequins”

Discussing the project in a statement, Klein said: “I hope they get to know the person behind the red sequins.”

The film looks back at Minnelli’s earliest memories, including her formative years as she found herself under the telescope of critics, the press and the public all following the death of her Hollywood star mother.

According to a rep for the film, press at the time were asking questions such as: “Could she sing and dance as well as her mother? Does she have the right ‘look’ to be a star? Can she act?”

This piece of cinema brings into focus the dazzling, complex period of Minnelli’s life in the 1970s, where she overcame a range of personal and professional challenges on her rise to stardom.

After seeking mentorship from influential figures including singer and vocal coach Kay Thompson, fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick and choreographer and dancer Bob Fosse, Minnelli took the world by storm.

From appearing in films (Cabaret, New York, New York), television specials (Liza with a Z), concerts (Carnegie Hall, Radio City), and Broadway shows (The Act, Chicago), she extended her influence into fashion, nightlife, art and culture.

The film’s cast also includes Minnelli’s first husband Peter Allen and close friend Charles Aznavour.

Minnelli has received numerous high-profile acknowledgments, including an Oscar, an Emmy, four Tonys and a Grammy.

The documentary will be available to stream across Amazon, iTunes, Google and Sky from 16 June.