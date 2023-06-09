Leigh-Anne Pinnock teases debut single ‘Don’t Say Love’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has teased her debut single ‘Don’t Say Love,’ becoming the first member of Little Mix to show off their solo work.

Pinnock, 31, dropped one tease on Instagram on Wednesday (7 June). A short video was accompanied by the caption: “#leighanneiscoming”.

Leigh-Anne is dancing in a black space with images projected on to her body.

In a second tease on TikTok on Thursday (8 June), Leigh-Anne can be seen lip-syncing to her song around New York City. In the caption it mentioned that the single is now available to pre-order.

On Instagram, Leigh-Anne added: “I’ve waited an incredibly long time to say this and I can’t believe it’s actually happening. DON’T SAY LOVE. My debut solo single is coming on JUNE 16 and you can pre-save/pre-add it RIGHT NOW! x”

Leigh-Anne’s Little Mix bandmate, Jade Thirlwall, was among those to share their love for the teases. She commented: “Yessss ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥” on one post.

Leigh-Anne’s manager, Ed Millett told Music Week in May: “The music is absolutely sensational, and she is a dream to work with.

“She’s incredibly ambitious and what’s been exciting about this process is it’s not her carrying on doing Little Mix pop tunes as a solo artist; this is the birth of a new global artist.”

Minus Jesy Nelson who left Little Mix in 2020, Leigh-Anne Pinnock is the first to announce her solo work. Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall are both working on their own solo material.

Jade Thirlwall has already worked on other music, helping produce Billy Porter’s 2021 hit ‘Children’ with MNEK.