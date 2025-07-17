Laverne Cox and Ts Madison reflect on Caitlyn Jenner’s legacy: ‘She chose her whiteness over her transness’

Laverne Cox and Ts Madison have discussed the impact of Caitlyn Jenner, with Cox revealing she was the first person to speak to the Olympian she publicly transitioned.

Speaking on on a recent episode of Madison’s podcast Outlaws, the Orange Is the New Black star recalled an early interaction with Jenner, saying: “I am the first trans person she ever spoke to.”

Cox furthermore told RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Madison: “A mutual friend was like, ‘All the rumours are true about Caitlyn… and she’s never talked to a trans person. Would you talk to her?’”

She agreed to the conversation, which she described as “lovely,” noting that Jenner discussed her children – among them Kylie and Kendall Jenner of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame.

However, Cox criticised Jenner’s political views, calling them “deeply problematic for our community.”

Jenner, who came out as a trans woman in 2015, has faced ongoing criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates for supporting Trump, whose policies are viewed as harmful to transgender people.

“I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” the Olympian told TMZ in 2021, as a wave of anti-trans legislation was hitting the US.

“She chose her whiteness over her transness” – Ts Madison

Madison, who first publicly discussed her trans identity in 2020, echoed Cox’s concerns, firmly stating: “She chose her whiteness over her transness,” in reference to Jenner’s political alignment with conservative ideologies.

Cox also commented on broader patterns among conservative trans individuals. “When you listen to Caitlyn, and a lot of people on the right wing, it’s like they’ve been propagandised… indoctrinated into this right-wing conspiracy theory jargon,” she said.

“I don’t give a fuck… They didn’t want to see a Black woman hold the seat,” Madison replied.

This discussion comes a week after Madison faced backlash for comments made in a recent episode with Monét X Change on the topic of non-binary identity.

Madison said: “Binary means adhering to male and female. If you’re transitioning from male to female or female to male, you’re going to one other area of the binary. But if you’re nonbinary, you’re not adhering to either of the codes. So, how are you trans?”

Responding to the aftermath of the episode, Madison took to social media, saying: “However I’m black and progressive and willing to learn and is learning. I’m not your enemy…… but don’t play this shit with me like I’m harming you.”

Both Cox and Madison have been vocal advocates for trans rights and visibility.