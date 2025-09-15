La Voix on being Strictly’s first drag queen: ‘Finally, someone is going to bring great entertainment to the BBC!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

La Voix is ready to swap cruise ships for the glittering Strictly Come Dancing ballroom as she makes television history this September. The cabaret performer, entertainer and Drag Race UK runner-up is stepping onto the famous dance floor as the first drag entertainer to compete on the main series, making sure her trademark red wig is hair-sprayed to the max!

From Queen of the Universe to Britain’s Got Talent, cruise ships to nationwide tours, La Voix is no stranger to the spotlight. Now she’s setting her sights on the Strictly glitter ball trophy, with no intention of coming second place… again.

La Voix spoke exclusively to Attitude ahead of her appearance on the show, with questions looming, who is La Voix’s dancing partner? Her dream character to play during Movie Week? And her thoughts on Claudia Winkleman’s fringe? La Voix did not hold back.

How does it feel to be the first official drag performer on Strictly?

Oh, this feels, it just feels iconic, it feels like an absolute dream come true. And I just feel finally, someone is going to bring great entertainment to the BBC. I mean, we’ve been lacking it for ages, haven’t we? Let’s face it we cannot watch any more of these celebrities we’ve never heard of being troped around this dance floor. And finally, you can turn on and go, “Ah, someone I recognise. La Voix, who has put myself through more competitions than anyone else in the world.” And do you know what? I am absolutely in this to win this… I mean, I think the BBC owes it to me after Drag Race to give me this trophy. They need to redeem themselves.

If another drag artist joined Strictly this series, who do you think would be your fiercest competition?

I would probably go from my Drag Race Season 6. You see, I’m going to say someone like Actavia but they’re all KAKAKA, all that sort of dancing. So maybe they’d be terrible at the tango. Oh, I don’t know, maybe we could put Kyran Thrax on and then we could just have like a rematch of the two of us.

What’s something that happened backstage on Drag Race that you don’t think could ever happen on Strictly?

You are not allowed to talk to each other once the cameras stop rolling. That’s a big, big thing, because of course they want to keep as much of it on camera as possible… So really, what happens behind the scenes was me eating off a crown plaza hotel room service menu and trying to get into Love Island. It was incredibly dull. Well, I shouldn’t say that because Dani Dyer’s on this show, isn’t she? And Dani Dyer actually won Love Island. I loved that show!

And what was your dad’s reaction, or should we say, Voix La’s reaction?

I said, “Dad, I’ve got some news… I’m going to be on Strictly.” And his initial reaction was, “What, with me?” I was like, “No! It’s not all about you, Dad. We’re not always doing these shows together now.” Wouldn’t it be sensational? I’d love it… I mean, he’s got his own agent now, I have to book an appointment just to speak to him. He’s an absolute diva… No, he was so, so thrilled.

How does it feel going from the Drag Race audience to the Strictly Come Dancing audience?

I never really came from a Drag Race audience. I was doing all the cruise ships for P&O Cruises and my tour, and I’m touring again during Strictly at the same time. Don’t ask me how that’s going to work, but I am. And, you know, I very much came from a mainstream, good-entertainment sort of audience. Drag Race really was my first time of opening myself up to that specific audience, and that wasn’t my background at all. So really, I feel like I’m going full circle… There’s no ulterior motive, there’s no hidden message. I’m just on there to entertain you on a Saturday night. If I dance badly, you can laugh at me. If I dance well, please look up the voting details, that’s what I’m going to say.

If you could dance to one of RuPaul’s songs, which would it be?

Oh God, none of them all, they’re absolutely dreadful. Come on. When we had to audition for Drag Race, we had to lip sync to one of his songs on your video, and I just had to find one that was not remotely annoying. I would go old-school and go right to one of the beginning albums, you know, your good old ‘Cover Girl’… Well, actually, talking about this, to get ready for Strictly, I’ve been watching Dirty Dancing… But I don’t think those moves are going to be very BBC-friendly. So I think I need to maybe watch Flashdance or something better.

Is there anything so far from your Strictly experience that you think might surprise us?

Yes, I think you will. I think there’s some really good dancers. I think Dani Dyer is one to watch out for, I think she’s playing that game where she pretends she can’t pick things up, she wants to show a journey, do you know what I mean? She’s got the story mapped out. But I think she’s one to watch.

I think Ellie [Goldstein] is amazing, I think she brings an energy and a passion to this show that is phenomenal. I think she’s going to do brilliantly. We’re about to film next week, the launch show. Of course, the first episode has no solo dancing, but I promise you, I will be on that dance floor longer than Katy Perry was launched into space on that show. It might be 90 seconds, but I’ll give you more than she did.

We’ve had our photoshoots done. My dress is… alright. I like it, but I’m going to be honest, I think I’m going to be the first person who’s dressing down for the live show, because of the sparkles I wear on the daily. Basically, they’ve got their work cut out with me.

If you could do the Paso Doble with one of the Strictly judges, who would it be?

Wow, now you’re testing my knowledge, because I thought paso doble was a pasta sauce. Let’s put me with Shirley Ballas, because those two hair-sprayed hairstyles together, if there’s enough friction, we could set the stage alight.

For Movie Week, who’s your dream character?

It could go either way, couldn’t it? I could do Liza Minnelli, which I was known for on Snatch Game, we could do Cabaret. Or, with my red hair, be painted green and give you Princess Fiona from Shrek… Put me in a fat suit so I can barely do the dance moves, and then no one knows I can’t dance. Everyone just laughs, and then I’m through. I’m through to Blackpool.

What is your biggest fear about performing on the mainstream Strictly show?

I just don’t want to go home early. I don’t want this to be another show where people go, “Oh, there she goes, another show she didn’t win.” I don’t want it to be that story for me. I really want to take this seriously… I just don’t want to fall over. I don’t want to break a heel, or anything horrific like that. I don’t want to be the Ann Widdecombe of Strictly. As much as I love her… As long as they’ve got access to Spanx and a crowbar, I think I’ll go far.

Do you think you’re at a disadvantage in padding and wigs compared to other stars on this year’s series?

Well, I mean, the question is, do any of them wear wigs and padding? We don’t know, do we?

No, I don’t think I am… I know what sequin burn is all about. So bring it on and watch your back, other girls, I’m going to give you sparkle to sparkle match.

And how would you feel if you placed second, like you did on Drag Race Season 6?

I mean, what do I do next crufts? What’s the next competition after this? Listen, let’s face it, if I come second in Strictly to someone who’s really incredible at dancing, I’ve done really, really well… I’d love to do Blackpool, for me, I started my theatre tours at Blackpool. If I could come full circle and dance in that iconic ballroom, it would be incredible.

If I don’t win then that’s fine! I’ll just cut Claudia Winkleman’s fringe too short, cause havoc in the studio, that’s what I’ll do. I’ll throw a diva strop and walk out.

If you could take part in one other BBC show, what would it be?

It would be The Traitors. It’s fabulous. I’d love to do The Traitors. Is Bargain Hunt BBC? I quite like a fleece. I wouldn’t mind rummaging around someone else’s nicknacks in a field.

The official cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2025

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 official cast (Image: BBC)

Olympian and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (aka Nitro)

Love Island winner, TV personality and author Dani Dyer

Award-winning actor Alex Kingston

Former professional footballer and manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Actor and EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal

YouTuber and podcaster George Clarke

Performer and entertainer La Voix

Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw

Model and actor Ellie Goldstein

Apprentice star, online personality and businessman Thomas Skinner

Geordie Shore star and TV personality Vicky Pattison

Actor and Neighbours star Stefan Dennis

Hollywood correspondent, author and broadcaster Ross King

Sports presenter and Lioness Karen Carney

Actor and former Emmerdale star Lewis Cope

When is Strictly Come Dancing 2025 coming to the BBC?

Strictly Come Dancing is set for our TV screens 20 September for the series launch show.