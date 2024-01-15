Jonathan Bailey dedicates Critics Choice Award to trailblazers and ‘every LGBTQ+ person living in a bigoted community’

Fellow Travelers actor Jonathan Bailey has dedicated his Critics Choice Award to past LGBTQ+ generations as well as present.

The 35-year-old won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television on Sunday (14 January) for his portrayal of Tim ‘Skippy’ Laughlin in the Showtime drama.

As well as thanking the show’s creator, Ron Nyswaner, and his family and loved ones Bailey shared the award with Matt Bomer, who starred opposite him as Hawkins ‘Hawk’ Fuller. “Those of you who have seen Fellow Travelers will know that Matt and I come together,” Bailey then jested as the audience laughed on.

“This is for you!” – Jonathan Bailey

For many, it’s an education, but for us, it’s a vital truth,” he continued on a more serious note. “This series is a much-needed reminder that LGBTQ+ people have always existed, mostly hidden. They have always been fighting for an easier life for the generations that follow.

“So, I thank those who came before me who created a world where I can stand here today and win an award for telling their story.” Bailey also said that Tim’s tragic story teaches us to be open about love for our loved ones “before it’s too late.”

As he began to be played out Bailey dedicated his award “To all the people who lost their lives and loves in the 80s and 90s and to every LGBTQ+ person living in a bigoted community which still surrounds us, this is for you!”

Massive congratulations to Jonathan Bailey for winning Best Supporting Actor at @CriticsChoice for his *incredible* performance in miniseries Fellow Travelers 🎉

pic.twitter.com/qH8zKOn7wg — Terrence Higgins Trust (@THTorguk) January 15, 2024

Fellow Travelers was adapted from Thomas Mallon’s 2007 novel of the same name. It focuses on the relationship between Fuller and Laughlin from the 1950s Lavender Scare to the 1980s and the Aids crisis.

In Attitude’s review, Bailey was praised for his “commanding presence,” as Laughlin from an idealistic newbie to a determined fighter.

Fellow Travelers is streaming now.