John Cena caught in bi orgy in Peacemaker series 2 – star says he is up for ‘anything’

Professional wrestler and actor John Cena has said he’s willing to “do anything” on screen after filming a bisexual orgy for the second series of Peacemaker.

Peacemaker is a superhero series on HBO Max that premiered in 2022. It serves as a spin-off from the DC Extended Universe film The Suicide Squad and stars Cena as the title character.

Writer and director James Gunn has previously described the anti-hero protagonist to Deadline as a “piece of shit” and said he was a “superhero/supervillain/[the] world’s biggest douchebag.”

Peacemaker series 2 premiered on 21 August with its first episode, ‘The Ties That Grind.’ In the Red-Band Teaser, Cena’s character can be seen being confronted by Adrian, aka Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) post-bi-orgy chaos.

“Episode one has a big orgfest in it” – John Cena on his bisexual orgy in episode one of Peacemaker season 2

In the first episode Peacemaker can also be seen being kissed by both a male and female companion.

The WWE wrestler spoke about the bisexual scene in an episode of the Peacemaker podcast, hosted by creator Gunn and other cast members.

He said: “There is nothing James Gunn can write that will surprise me anymore,” drawing on the raunchy sex scene.

“I would beg for permission and forgiveness” – Cena on doing anything since his orgy scene

He elaborated: “Episode one has a big orgfest in it and I remember us talking like kind of feeling each other out on where we and I was kinda like ‘I’m thinking he’ll have me doing unspeakable in the orgy’ cause quite honestly if you were to ask me to do anything that conversation would go directly to me and the wife and I would beg for permission and forgiveness.

“I’m thinking the worst and James is like ‘no no you just kinda have to be around the orgy because it’s not satisfying you.’”

He told listeners that the orgy aftermath scene sets the tone for the season’s return to his more self-destructive coping mechanisms as he tries to escape reality.

Peacemaker is streaming now on HBO.