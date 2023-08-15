Jake Shears and Self Esteem join cast of Cabaret at London’s KitKat Club

Singers Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor, also known as Self Esteem, are set to join the cast of Cabaret at London’s KitKat Club next month.

Jake and Rebecca will take on the leading roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles, respectively, in Cabaret from 25 September.

“It is my privilege and honour to play the Emcee in this incredible show. I am especially excited to be sharing the stage with the force that is Self Esteem,” Scissor Sisters star Jake said in a news release. “This role has been a lifetime dream of mine and I couldn’t imagine a better production of it to be a part of.”

Rebecca said she “honestly couldn’t be more excited about getting to make my stage debut as one of the greatest leads of all time.”

“I’ve joked for years that there’s no need for a Self Esteem musical really because Sally’s story covers most of the points, and here we are,” she added. “I am both artistically and emotionally raring to take on this challenge. Pinch me!”

Immersive production

The immersive production of Cabaret transforms London’s Playhouse Theatre into the 1930s Berlin KitKat Club, with dining and entertainment before the show. Critics and audiences have widely praised its inventive staging and design. The show won a record seven Olivier Awards in 2022, the most for any musical revival.

Jake will be taking the reigns from The Sandman star Mason Alexander Park. “The show is so astounding and immersive and unlike any other production of Cabaret, so even if you know the show or even if you’ve see, 18 different versions of it, nothing can really prepare you for this,” they told Attitude in a recent interview.

Eddie Redmayne, Alan Cumming and Callum Scott Howells have previously played the role of the Emceee in Cabaret.

Tickets for Cabaret at the KitKat Club at the Playhouse Theatre are available here.