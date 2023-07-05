Indiana Jones star Shaunette Renée Wilson shares ‘the biggest struggle’ from her journey as a queer woman

It’s fair to say that Indiana Jones star Shaunette Renée Wilson has had an extraordinary rise to fame. Born in Guyana, she moved to the States at two years old, where she fell in love with acting.

After graduating from Yale School of Drama, she quickly climbed the industry ladder, first making an appearance in Billions, followed by a bit part in the MCU’s Black Panther.

She was soon a series regular on the medical drama series The Resident. This month, she stars as Agent Mason in the new Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny.

Here, James Hodge speaks to Shaunette about what it’s like working with Hollywood icons, how the industry is changing for people of colour, and her need to share queer stories.

Did you grow up watching the Indiana Jones movies yourself?

I loved the movies growing up, and was watching them at a younger age than I probably should have been! I was enthralled by the adventure, the globetrotting, the action, and high drama. Having seen Indiana Jones, I wanted to become an archaeologist – I was always digging in the backyard looking for bones, dusting rocks, and wanting to discover dinosaur fossils.

Tell us about your character, Agent Mason.

Agent Mason is a representative of the US government. She’s working alongside Dr. Schmidt, one of the scientists who helped the Americans get to the moon, to find the eponymous Dial of Destiny. The twist is, she doesn’t really understand the power this artefact contains. She’s just following orders of getting the job done. But then she meets Indiana Jones…

“I said let’s go big or go home”

What do you love about playing her?

There is a sincerity and dedication to her cause. She’s got bad-ass energy and will do anything to achieve her goal. She’s no-nonsense and she isn’t afraid to stand up to men.

And her costume is a stand out amongst the cast…

We wanted the look to be a nod to blaxploitation, to the Black Panther movement. It’s a very Foxy Cleopatra look which I love. We started off with a smaller afro, but it didn’t make enough of a statement. With the flare of the pants, I said let’s go big or go home. The fro got bigger, the flares got bigger, the frills got bigger. Now, Agent Mason makes a statement.

The original Indiana Jones trilogy is a product of its time in terms of representation. Does the new movie improve on its slightly dated and problematic approach to race?

We push the franchise in a new direction for sure. Indiana Jones is still a reflection of the late sixties – and we’re still dealing with the old formula that the fans love. But one of the benefits of diverse casting is that we can bring our own experience to the storytelling. I had a concern about the representation of my character at a couple of points in the narrative and I didn’t want to perpetuate certain behaviours. What’s great about where Hollywood is moving is that now, industry insiders are listening. They were really receptive to my suggestions, they made the necessary changes.

What has been the biggest challenge for you as a queer woman of colour?

To be honest, the biggest struggle has been my personal journey rather than my professional one. I was raised in a very Christian household. Both my parents are pastors. They know about my sexuality, but I feel there are still some walls that prevent us from really connecting. They still love and support me and they’re very excited about everything I’m achieving in my work. But as a queer woman, I want to explore my identity further and give voice to a character more aligned with me. I think that might be challenging for them.

And of course, Guyana itself doesn’t have a great bill when it comes to LGBT+ rights…

On the one hand, I’m very proud of my Guyanese heritage. My successes are celebrated by my homeland – they want to claim me as a Guyanese person, however, without really knowing the full depth of my personhood and who I am. I wonder what the response would be if I was playing queer roles or were performing in stories that celebrate and highlight our community. I feel my presence is important because there are many queer Guyanese people who need better representation – who needs to be seen and whose stories need to be heard.

What was it like working alongside British national treasure, Phoebe Waller-Bridge?

I’m such a fan of Fleabag, Phoebe’s writing, and her perspective as an artist. I love that she takes her craft seriously, but she doesn’t take herself too seriously. I think that it’s great to know that when you get to her level of success, you can still be a part of the gang – you can still be human to other people and not put on any kind of airs and graces. She’s so honest, so funny, so encouraging – an all-around really good soul.

“I want to embody queer voices and share my story”

And you star alongside the iconic Harrison Ford!

I can’t lie – I was a little intimidated at first. I called him Mr. Ford on the first day! But Harrison is a curmudgeon in the best kind of way. His first words to me? ‘Don’t call me Mr. Ford!’ But beneath that, what’s striking about him is how playful he is. He’s very in touch with his inner child, and I think that is what has given his career longevity and levity. He’s not always cracking a smile, but he has a dry and deadpan energy that made everyone break mid-scene.

You have already achieved so much. In what direction would you like to move next in the industry?

I have always been a writer, and speaking to Phoebe on set, she encouraged me to write the things that are really personal to me but that also makes me feel uncomfortable to explore. One very personal part of my queer journey is that I never really ‘came out.’ There was never a breakout moment where I announced to the world who I am, and of course, I come from a complex background. Now I want to embody queer voices and share my story.

It isn’t an easy time to be queer. What is your message to the LGBTQ+ community?

We have been oppressed before and we will overcome this I don’t think this is any moment to get down of ourselves to be despondent. We’re going to constantly be challenged, and I think we are being challenged specifically more so now because the patriarchy is the most at threat it’s ever been, and it’s fighting with this last breath to maintain its supremacy. This is definitely the moment where we step up our game and we push harder than ever before.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in cinemas now.