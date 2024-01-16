Here’s how much Lindsay Lohan was reportedly paid for her cameo in new Mean Girls musical film

Grool work if you can get it… Lindsay Lohan was paid a handsome $500,000 (£394,632) to appear in just a few minutes of the new Mean Girls musical film, according to a report.

As per industry bible Variety, the 37-year-old actress – who of course starred in the 2004 original – was paid the tidy sum for just half a day’s work.

Lindsay is the only one of the core four actresses (also including Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert) to cameo in the new film.

The Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star appears in the 2024 version of Mean Girls in an unexpected role in the pivotal Mathletes scene.

“I can’t fit five people in” – Mean Girls creator Tina Fey

Speaking to EW about why she chose to bring back Lindsay over other stars from the first film, Mean Girls creator Tina Fey said in a recent interview: “Paramount was like, ‘Can you get any of the original ladies? And I was like, ‘I can’t fit five people in.'”

The 30 Rock star furthermore added: “I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay’s movie. As great as they all are, she’s the heart of that movie. And I thought, well, what could she do? I didn’t think [she should] play a teacher.”

“I was trying to think of something that you wouldn’t expect,” Tina also said. “And just to have her do that late in the movie, it also feels like it comes, I hope, at a time where fans weren’t expecting one more little surprise. It also lets her be smart, which Cady is.”

Lindsay also jetted in from her new home of Dubai for the film’s LA premiere last month.

The new Mean Girls film shot to number one at the US box office shortly after its release on 12 January. At the time of writing, it, had grossed f $39.7 million worldwide.



It is set to be released to UK cinemas on 19 January. To read Attitude’s review of Mean Girls, click here.