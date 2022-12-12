Heartstopper wins big at the Children and Family Emmy Awards

The Heartstopper love just keeps going! The show, beloved by all, has won five gongs at the Children and Family Emmy Awards.

At the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on 10 and 11 December, the show about young queer love and friendship took home the award for Outstanding Teen Series.

Kit Connor, who plays Nick Nelson, was recognised in the Outstanding Lead Performance category, which Joe Locke was also nominated for. To make the occasion even sweeter, Kit’s on-screen mum, Olivia Colman won for Outstanding Guest Performance.

Collecting the award on Kit’s behalf were his Heartstopper co-stars Sebastian Croft and Will Gao, the latter of whom was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Performance category alongside Yasmin Finney.

Explaining that the show’s producer, Patrick Walters, was supposed to be collecting for Kit but had just walked off after collecting Olivia’s Emmy Sebastian took to the mic to say, “Kit, wherever you are, hi!”

Will jumped in adding, “Kit, he’s been so inspiring for us and he really led the company of actors and this is so well deserved, I can’t wait to give this to him. Well done Kit!”

Reacting to the win on Instagram Kit wrote: “Well this is cool. Thank you so much to everyone who watched the show”.

Heartstopper star Kit Connor reacts to winning Outstanding Lead Performance at the Children and Family Emmy awards (Image: Instagram/@kit.connor)

In his acceptance speech, Patrick paid tribute to the whole cast and Heartstopper creator, Alice Oseman.

“Most of all with Heartstopper we wanted the next generation of LGBTQ kids to see themselves in a story about queer joy, about love, and about acceptance. I really want to thank the television academy for recognising our show. It means the world to us.”

Heartstopper won big at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards! 🍂



The series won Outstanding Teen Series, Outstanding Writing (Alice Oseman), Outstanding Casting (Daniel Edwards), Kit Connor won Outstanding Lead Performance and Olivia Colman won Outstanding Guest Performance! pic.twitter.com/6Wk9RqbkAW — Netflix (@netflix) December 12, 2022

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman also won for Outstanding Writing, and the show was recognised in the Outstanding Casting category.

It was recently announced the filming for Heartstopper’s second season has wrapped.

Elsewhere, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder won Outstanding Casting for an Animated Program