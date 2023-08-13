Heartstopper’s Bel Priestley and Ash Self explain why the series is a ‘nice change’ for trans representation

Heartstopper marks a “nice change” when it comes to trans representation on screen, according to Bel Priestley and Ash Self.

The two actors debut in the Heartstopper world in season two, which launched on Thursday 3 August.

Bel and Ash star as Naomi and Felix, two prospective art students at the Lambert School of Art along with Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney).

Speaking exclusively to Attitude ahead of the season two release, Bel and Ash discussed what it meant to be on the show with such amazing queer representation.

“I think it’s great, I think Heartstopper is great at breaking boundaries and I think they’re just doing it better and better as they go along,” said Bel. “I think it’s really good.”

Ash agreed. “Yeah, massively. And it’s really exciting to have a trans masc character to join as well,” something he said would be “exciting for people.”

Recounting his experiences with auditions, Ash said Heartstopper made “such a nice change” because of how it presents trans characters compared to other portrayals.

“Sometimes I read scripts for trans characters and they’re miserable and to focus so much on the joy that can come with being trans in the community is so refreshing.”

Bel picked up on this adding: “I feel like it’s such a positive show.”

“Hopefully, it’ll help a few trans kids out”

Both Ash and Bel grew up with very little trans representation. Thanks to shows like Heartstopper and Pose that is changing.

However, neither actor underestimated the benefit they would have had from having it when they grew up. Bel especially noted this saying that she didn’t know what trans was until she was 13 or 14.

“For such a big show to talk about something so openly, I just think it’s, like, what we need. I think, I’m surprised it’s taken this long, but like, it’s incredible.”

Aware of the political and social context against which Heartstopper lives within the real world Ash observed that the show had an extra power.

“I think a lot of the demonisation of trans people at the moment, I think you’re seeing just trans teenagers do normal teenage stuff is so, yeah, just have fun. I think it’s what people need at the moment.

“Hopefully, it’ll help a few trans kids out.”

Heartstopper season 2 is streaming now.

Issue 354, the September/October issue of Attitude, is available now. All interviews were completed before the SAG-AFTRA strike.