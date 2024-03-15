Glastonbury 2024: An LGBTQ+ guide to this year’s festival so far

The Glastonbury 2024 lineup has been announced and there’s a lot to be excited about.

Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA are headlining a festival brimming with musical talent to satisfy all tastes. The Sunday Legends slot is taken by Shania Twain who will no doubt bring her characteristic country-pop sound and energy to Worthy Farm.

Tickets are already sold out but a resale date is expected to be confirmed once the full lineup has been revealed.

We’ve scanned the line-up and picked out the LGBTQ artists and allies going as well in a neat round-up for you.

Pyramid Stage

Taking the Friday (28 June) night headline slot is Dua Lipa. With her third studio album, Radical Optimism, due out on 3 May we can expect to get a live rendition of singles ‘Training Season’ and ‘Houdini’ as well as other tracks, perhaps for the first time. We’re also sure to get some treasures from 2020’s Future Nostalgia and 2017’s Dua Lipa. We can bet this will be a good show!

Coldplay will headline on Saturday (29 June) and SZA on Sunday (30 June). Meanwhile, Shania Twain is sure to impress us much with her Legends Slot on Sunday. It follows an impressive arena tour last year which included classic hits such as ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still the One,’ as well as newer tracks like ‘Giddy Up’ and ‘Queen of Me’.

Also appearing on the Glastonbury Pyramid stage will be ‘Time After Time’ singer Cyndi Lauper as well as non-binary icon Janelle Monaé. ‘How You Leave A Man’ balladeer Paloma Faith will also take to the iconic stage for a fun and lively set.

The Other Stage

Anne-Marie, Camilla Cabello, and Avril Lavigne will all be bringing some star quality to Glastonbury at The Other Stage. The Last Dinner Party and Confidence Man will also showcase sets.

The West Holts Stage

‘That! Feels Good!’ is what we imagine we’ll be saying after Jessie Ware has brought the house down at the West Holts stage. As well as hits like ‘Free Yourself’ and ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ the Table Manners podcast host will liven things up for sure.

Fans of the Sugababes will also want to head over to West Holts for another chance to see the OG trio perform some of the band’s greatest hits. We definitely know how we feel about this one now.

Woodsies

Attitude 101 feature and Mid Air creator Romy will bring Club Mid Air to Glastonbury for a fantastic and personal set. Declan McKenna and Arlo Parks are also set to perform her throughout Glastonbury.

As well as the above, Honey Dijon and countless others will be performing giving us queer joy and a good time.

As always, you can count on Block9 for a weekend of late-night parties, art, underground music, and queer culture. The pièce de résistance of Block9 is, without doubt, the multi-roomed temporary club space and legendary global queer institution that is NYC Downlow.